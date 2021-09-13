Former aide Stephanie Grisham detailed in her book how former first lady Melania Trump declined to condemn rioters who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Grisham also said that Melania had believed former president Donald Trump's claims that his defeat in the presidential election was the result of electoral fraud, according to The Guardian report.

Grisham's book entitled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House," also likened Melania to Marie Antoinette.

Grisham reportedly wrote that Melania was "dismissive, defeated, and detached."

A report circulated that Grisham had texted Melania if she wanted to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, adding that there is no place for lawlessness and violence. However, the former first lady reportedly replied "no."

Grisham added that the first lady was more concerned with a photoshoot for a rug.

The former aide also wrote that she tried to persuade Melania that the election was not stolen for her husband. However, the former first lady said that "something bad happened" with the results, according to a USA Today report.

A source said that Grisham has secrets about the former president that even Melania does not know.

Meanwhile, Melania's office released a statement regarding the book that will be released on October 5.

The office's statement said that the intent behind the book was obvious, noting that it was an attempt to redeem Grisham after a poor performance as a press secretary, according to a Business Insider report.

The statement added that Grisham seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of the former first lady. It also noted of Grisham's "failed personal relationships."

The mention of her relationship seemed to be referring to Grisham's "turbulent and abusive" 18-month relationship with former White House official Max Miller.

Miller is now a candidate for Congress in Ohio.

Grisham's Book

One source said that Grisham will be opening doors to the secrets that the Trump administration had during their time of leadership.

The source said that she had been warned that the Trumps are going to retaliate once she releases her book, according to a Daily Mail report.

Grisham and Melania were reportedly close and would text often. The former aide then quit the White House in protest after the Capitol riot, where a mob of Trump supporters had breached the Capitol.

Grisham had started working with Trump in 2015 for the presidential campaign as a press wrangler.

She is also the only person to have served as a top to not just Melania but also to the former president, where she was White House press secretary and communications director.

Her time during a press secretary in the White House wasn't widely marked by camera press briefings.

She was then forced out by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows last April and returned to the East Wing.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff was also among the former aides to release what it was working with the Trump administration. Winston Wolkoff secretly recorded the former first lady saying "give me a f---ing break" regarding the border crisis.

