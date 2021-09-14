After spending six days sailing from Haiti in hopes of reaching the United States, 104 Haitian migrants on a boat were intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard in Florida waters on Sunday.

According to DailyMail, the U.S. Coast Guard intercepted the 35-foot sailboat just 18 miles off the coast of Biscayne Bay, south of Miami, in Florida.

The 104 migrants from Haiti were initially spotted by a good samaritan who alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Estrada told WPLG that there were way too many individuals on board.

The dangerous attempt of the Haitian migrants prompted the U.S. Coast Guard's 7th District to remove them from the overcrowded boat and transferred them to the Coast Guard vessel, Cutter Richard Etheridge.

Coast Guard officials noted that once aboard the cutter, all migrants received "food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention."

Despite their long and dangerous Atlantic voyage, the Coast Guard said none of the migrants showed signs of medical issues.

Estrada warned other migrants not to take the sea due to its danger. Estrada said water and weather conditions could change at a moment's notice and advised migrants not to proceed on the voyage.

Coast Guard officials noted that each Haitian migrant is being interviewed to determine whether they qualify for asylum or they would be repatriated to Haiti.

They added that the boat the migrants from Haiti were on was brought to land and destroyed.

The interception came days after the Coast Guard interrupted a 24-foot vessel around Juno Beach last Tuesday. They have transferred the 12 Haitian migrants on the boat to the authorities in the Bahamas.

Based on the Coast Guard's database, a total of 502 migrants from Haiti have been intercepted in U.S. waters since October 1, 2020 - the beginning of the fiscal year 2021. It increased compared to the numbers in the 2020 fiscal year, wherein around 418 Haitians were stopped,

Joe Biden Extends Deportation Relief for Migrants From Selected Countries

Based on last week's announcement of the administration of President Joe Biden, the country would be extending the deportation relief and work permits of not less than 300,000 individuals from different countries, including El Salvador and Honduras in the U.S. They were enrolled in the TPS program or the Temporary Protected Status.

The latest information from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services noted that the renewals for six countries, namely El Salvador, Haiti, Sudan, Honduras, Nepal, and Nicaragua, will last until December 31, 2022.

On August 5, Joe Biden also announced that he would be offering deportation relief to thousands of Hong Kong residents in the U.S. after citing the anti-democratic actions by China in Hong Kong.

Search for More Haitian Migrants in Florida

After coming ashore in the waters of South Florida on Monday, four migrants also from Haiti were detained by U.S. authorities.

While several others were apprehended, some made a run after the group made it onto dry land, prompting authorities to launch a search at Virginia Key.

Authorities believe that the boat carrying at least 10 men from Haiti made it ashore near the Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, WPLG reported. It was the second day in a row since Sunday that authorities spotted people coming from Haiti.

