In time for the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, innovative streaming platform STRUUM pays its tributes to the heroes and victims by curating a list of commemorative titles across its content partners in its platform.

Struum subscribers can instantly access the commemorative titles, which are spread across different streaming platforms, all in one app with just a single monthly subscription. The platform is currently available for iOS devices, AirPlay, Chromecast, and the web. With Struum, streaming is made simple as viewers access many of their favorite channels and platforms where they can search, discover, and even redeem new content through in-platform credits.

Curated titles for the 9/11 include:

9/11: Truth, Lies, and Conspiracies (BBC Select): This documentary looks into different theories about the attacks and tries to uncover if there's more to the eye fifteen years after the fateful incident.

Financing Terror (Docubay): Tracing the paper trail that enabled Al Qaeda and ISIS, this documentary traces the support terror groups found from Gulf nations, the Syrian regime under Bashar Al Assad, and even corporate entities like Lafarge.

The Woman Who Wasn't There (Docurama): A gripping psychological thriller that goes inside the mind of Tania Head, the infamous 9/11 survivor who had an epic story to tell save for one problem: she was never in the Twin Towers that day.

Children of 9/11 Revealed (MagellanTV): Ten years after the attacks, we see what happens to the children of four parents who perished in the attacks, being orphaned in a sudden, public, and tragic circumstance.

Evolution Of Evil (S1, Episode 6: Osama Bin Laden: A Terrorist Mastermind) (MagellanTV): Follow the rise of Osama bin Laden, from a Saudi child of an affluent household to leader of the terrorist organization Al Qaeda.

Between Heaven and Ground Zero (Docurama): Inspired by the hit heart-wrenching book, this documentary follows Leslie Harkin's first-hand experience of being one of the last to leave the crumbling Twin Towers and her life afterward.

Vertical City: Rediscovering Great Heights Around The World (S1, Episode 7: World Trade Center New York) (MagellanTV): From the unique perspective of the world's bravest window washers, this Vertical City episode revisits the former World Trade Center building.

Man On Wire (Magnolia): See the "artistic crime of the century" as tightrope walker Philippe Petit illegally attempts to conduct his high-wire routine between the Twin Towers.

With just one monthly subscription of $4.99, Struum additionally offers 100 credits to be used on the app, on top of the access to most of the content. Its first-of-a-kind, credit-based subscription model offers viewers a cost-effective and efficient strategy to sample and discover programming as they spend their monthly credits only on the shows and programs they like.

Struum is the brainchild of Lauren DeVillier, head of Digital for Disney Channels and former Head of Product for Discovery Ventures; Eugene Liew, Disney+ former Vice President of Product and Technology; Paul Pastor, former EVP of Strategy, Revenue, and Operations at Disney Networks; and Thomas Wadsworth, former Walt Disney Imagineering Advanced Product Development lead.

