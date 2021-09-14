After the emergence of a recent vlog that showed YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne, pressuring her 9-year-old son to pose for a video thumbnail, the social media influencer deleted her channel in the video-sharing platform and Instagram account for the "health and well-being" of her son.

California Influencer Jordan Cheyenne Ends YouTube Career

According to Insider, Jordan Cheyenne, an online personality in California, deleted her YouTube channel with more than half a million subscribers. Cheyenne tackles topics and vlogs about lifestyle and fitness while living life as a single mother.

In the viral video entitled "We are heartbroken" which emerged Wednesday, Cheyenne could be seen talking about the condition of their puppy. The pet was found to have parvovirus, which is a highly contagious infection that could cause severe illness and death in unvaccinated dogs.

While talking about their pet, Cheyenne could be seen in the video telling her son to pose for the camera while he was crying. The YouTuber instructed her 9-year-old son to look onto the camera so they could use the footage for the thumbnail.

"Act like you're crying," Cheyenne said on the video.

However, her son replied that he was already crying and could be seen upset about the instructions.

Despite deleting the video from her account, Cheyenne's deleted vlog still appeared online after it was reuploaded on various social media platforms and caused widespread outrage.

On the same day, Cheyenne uploaded another video entitled "I am immensely disappointed in myself," apologizing to her fans. On Friday, the single mom influencer shared that she had been facing harassment and death threats since she deleted her Instagram stories.

Jordan Cheyenne: Disconnecting Online, Connecting on Life

Currently, the Instagram account and the YouTube channel of the influencer from California have now been deactivated.

Meanwhile, in her statement to Insider, Cheynne stated that she wanted to get completely offline. She also said that she deleted all videos and canceled monetization for her to prioritize her child because that's what she all cares about.

"I'm disgusted and horrified at what I did and there is absolutely no excuse. It's terrible on so many levels. I love my child more than anything and will regret this moment forever," YouTuber Jordan Cheyenne said.

Moreover, Cheyenne emphasized that she would no longer comment on any videos about the issue and would be prioritizing her family.

On the other hand, there's an unverified Twitter account appearing to belong to Cheyenne that is still active, though its latest tweet is from March 24.

Also, the website under Cheyenne's name is also still live, as it still advertising courses to help interested individuals grow and monetize their social-media following.

Based on the information released by the social-analytics site Social Blade, between Wednesday and Friday, the single mom YouTuber lost 2,000 subscribers on her video-sharing platform channel.

