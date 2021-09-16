While LeBron James is currently inching closer on the NBA's all-time scoring lead, current record holder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pushed the King to reach the astronomical number.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in 1984 when he passed Wilt Chamberlain. The six-time MVP finished his career with 38,387 points after playing five more seasons.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Approval to LeBron James

According to The Sporting News, the record has been in the name of Abdul-Jabbar, who earned the nickname "The Tower from Power," and he is keenly aware of LeBron James inching closer on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

But instead of being sad that the four-decade scoring title might come to an end, Abdul-Jabbar wanted LeBron James to break the record because, for him, it would be a source of hope and inspiration.

The product of a career spanning two decades understood that no matter how untouchable, though, records were meant to be broken, and the NBA legend is taking it positively.

Unlike many athletes who would be protective in their individual accolades and close it to the chest, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is taking a different approach.

In his recent interview with longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the NBA legend said he was "excited to see" the day of someone breaking his record. For him, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar noted that records are more of human achievements rather than personal accomplishments.

He said if one person can do something that's never been done, "that means we all have a shot at doing it," and it will be a source of hope and inspiration.

Abdul-Jabbar noted that back in 1954, Roger Bannister broke the four-minute mile back. He said that almost 1,400 runners have already beaten the record and the new record is also 17 seconds less than Bannisters.

"We all win when a record is broken, and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on," the NBA legend noted.

LeBron James' Scoring Legacy

Entering his 19th season, a newly motivated LeBron James would be witnessed by NBA fans. The King is currently 3,020 points behind Abdul-Jabbar's all-time record.

However, he would have to average 36.9 points per game and play in all 82 games to pass him this season, and he needed the postseason to possibly break it.

Also, if LeBron James continues to average at least 25 points per game in the next season, he would pass Abdul-Jabbar's record in only 121 more games. That is a very comfortable target sometime in the middle of next season, barring significant setbacks.

Before reaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's untouchable record, James first needs to overtake Karl Malone, who is currently 1,561 points ahead of him.

Meanwhile, only two active players in the league are part of the 10 all-time scoring leaders. Aside from LeBron James, his new teammate Carmelo Anthony holds the 10th spot.

