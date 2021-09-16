Republican Sen. James Risch has questioned State Secretary Antony Blinken about a rumor that someone on the White House staff has the "mute button" and cuts President Joe Biden off mid-sentence during speeches.

Risch claimed that somebody in the White House has authority to press the mute button and stop Biden mid-sentence, asking "who is that person," according to The Guardian report.

Blinken had tried to restrain his laughter over the senator's question during a hearing that was meant to probe on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The state secretary noted that the president speaks very clearly and very deliberately for himself, adding that no one does.

The senator replied by saying that it has been widely reported that there is someone who has the ability to push the mute button and cut off the president from speaking. Blinken answered and said that there is no such person.

Mute Button Over President Joe Biden

In March, the Republican National Committee had tweeted that a White House feed was cut off to avoid Biden from answering questions, according to a Washington Post report.

The right-wing Twitter part was enraged. However, Biden answered questions from House members, with it not being intended to be in public.

The said Q&A session was planned to be "closed press."

Fox News anchor also took a jab on the "mute button" issue, asking if they are now to the point that they are controlling when the president ends his speaking.

Meanwhile, CNN's Chris Cuomo had shed light on the issue and noted that it was "the mic falling off," adding that it was planned.

Live feeds end before the event does, as usual when it comes to covering the president's speeches, according to a KTVB report.

Afghanistan Senate Probe

Meanwhile, Blinken is facing bipartisan anger and criticism over the Biden administration's handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Sen. Bob Mendez noted that the execution of the evacuation was clearly and fatally flawed, according to an Aljazeera report.

Mendez added that the committee would pursue a "full explanation" of the administration's decision on Afghanistan.

The Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee also said that the administration fell short of its stated goal of leaving a "durable political arrangement" in the war-beaten country.

The Taliban took control of the country's capital before the U.S. could fully evacuate the country. The city's airport had seen a crowd of people wanting to leave Afghanistan.

In addition, a suicide bombing attack occurred which left at least 175 people killed, including 13 U.S. service personnel. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Risch also called the withdrawal a "dismal failure" further accusing the Biden administration of "ineptitude."

The Senate probe also highlighted the possible challenges for Biden in negotiating with the Taliban. Mendez said that he plans to call U.S. military officials to testify on the probe of the Senate committee.

