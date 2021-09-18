It is a known fact that overconsumption of alcoholic drinks has bad effects on a person's health. However, a recent study shows that drinking even a single glass of alcohol could negatively affect the body, particularly the heart.

According to The Sun, new research reveals that even a single bottle of beer or a glass of wine can instantly increase a person's risk of developing atrial fibrillation.

What is Atrial Fibrillation?

When a person is resting, the normal heart rate is supposed to be between 60-100 beats per minute. However, atrial fibrillation causes a person to have an irregular and often fast heartbeat which could reach significantly higher than 100 bpm.

However, the irregularity in heart rate is usually not immediately felt by a person because most of its symptoms are unnoticeable.

Studying Instant Reaction to Drinking

Atrial fibrillation is the most common cardiac arrhythmia. The development of atrial fibrillation has been associated with the long-term use of alcohol.

In a study conducted by researchers from the University of California in San Francisco, 100 individuals who consumed an average of one drink a month were studied. These individuals were all adults who had intermittent atrial fibrillation.

It was the first time that instantaneous reactions to alcohol consumption had been studied. Researchers wanted to determine if drinking liquors can increase the risk for an instant atrial fibrillation event.

The study participants were asked to wear a monitor that records the time and duration of every atrial fibrillation episode. They also wore ankle monitors, which kept track of their alcohol consumption.

According to the study results published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, out of the 100 participants, 56 suffered atrial fibrillation. It was also noted that it's very likely the participants had alcohol in their system in the four hours before the episodes.

The study shows that there's no safe level of drinking, especially for individuals with known conditions. It adds to the evidence that it is not only heavy drinking that could negatively affect the heart.

More Research Needs To be Done on Drinking and Atrial Fibrillation Link

In an article published by Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Bruce Wilkoff, a cardiologist, said the link between alcohol consumption and atrial fibrillation is worth noting for both those who have conditions and those without pre-existing conditions.

Wilkoff noted that additional studies on this area should be performed. He said that despite having a lot of research tackling the harmful effects of drinking on the heart, the recent finding has opened up a more complex area, which needs to be studied.

A previous study at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden showed an increased risk for atrial fibrillation in individuals who drank one to three glasses of wine and liquor daily. However, the study did not find such a relationship with drinking beer.

The American Heart Association has recommended a maximum of one drink per day for women and two for men. These are for people who do not have atrial fibrillation.

"Alcohol in moderation - meaning not every day and in small amounts - is probably OK," Wilkoff said.

"But if you notice Afib (atrial fibrillation) symptoms, stop. Not drinking may potentially stop the Afib and prevent any long-term damage," he added.

Symptoms of atrial fibrillation include lack of energy, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, dizziness, and chest pain, and if left untreated, it can lead to serious complications.

