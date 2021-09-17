The New York State Land Title Association (NYSLTA), the city's professional association for title companies and professionals, has elected its Officers for the 2021-2022 year at its annual NYSLTA Convention.

James Thanasules was elected President of the Association. Thanasules serves as the Senior Vice President, Chief New York State Counsel for insurance leader AmTrust Title. With almost three decades of experience, Thanasules is expected to continue to guide the NYSLTA after outgoing president Jean Partridge.

"I am incredibly proud and thankful to begin my term as President of NYSLTA, and thank outgoing president, Jean Partridge for her leadership and guidance to the Association during a trying year," Thanasules said during the announcement. "The title industry served homebuyers in unprecedented numbers over the past year while working under constraints of social distancing and remote business processes-and showcased that our industry benefits and protects consumers, and is vital to the New York State economy. I look forward to continuing our imperative work."

NYSLTA Officers 2021-2022

The full list of The New York State Land Title Association officers for the year 2021-2022 are the following:

President-James Thanasules President-Elect-Eric Swarthout Treasurer-Beth Alonso Title Section Chair-Steve Vincini Title Section Vice-Chair-Robin Schwartzman Agent Section Chair-Richard Giliotti Agent Section Vice-Chair-DeAnna Stancanelli Immediate Past President-Jean Partridge

The election was held at the New York State Land Title Convention, an annual NYSLTA event in Rye, New York.

Originally formed in 1921, The New York State Land Title Association, Inc. (NYSLTA) was created to advance the interest of all parties involved in abstracting, examining, or insuring titles to real estate. Its members include professionals from title insurance companies, abstract firms, title insurance agents, law firms, and more.

