Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had a funny reaction to the video posted on social media showing Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George being bored during the groundbreaking ceremony of their arena.

After two decades of sharing the same arena, the Los Angeles Clippers broke ground Friday for the construction of their new arena, the "Intuit Dome," which is set to premiere in 2024. The said project has been years in the making, and the recent progress signaled the start of the franchise's bright future.

LeBron James Reacts at Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's Reactions

To celebrate the construction of their home in the future, "The Klaw" and "PG13" attended the groundbreaking ceremony that featured live music as part of the entertainment.

According to Sports Illustrated, in the video posted by analyst Arash Markazi, LA Clippers' stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could be seen looking not entertained during the musical performance in the groundbreaking ceremony. LA Lakers star LeBron James reacted to the video with laughing emojis on his social media account.

Apparently, neither one of the Clippers stars seemed very excited about the development in the franchise as they both looked wanting to be in a different place.

Based on the estimated timeframe, it would be roughly 3-4 years before the dome will be ready to accommodate Clipper fans and enjoy their games for a full season.

For years, despite the acquisitions of stars, the Clippers always find themselves at the butt-end of a joke.

After ending last season with a series of losses in the Western Conference Finals, the Clippers have a lot of work to do if they want to secure a Championship in the upcoming season or the future.

However, there's no update yet if Kawhi Leonard would be ready to suit up for the Clippers and take action after he suffered a partial ACL tear, Fadeaway World reported,

There's a good chance that they will suffer another early playoff exit next season if they do not have The Klaw on their side.

LA Clippers' New Arena in Inglewood

The design meetings have been going on for years for Clippers to have a home of their own. LA Clippers' owner Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers are ready to build their new home, and the whole organization was excited about it.

The Clippers' long-awaited, $1.8 billion, privately funded arena officially got its name "Intuit Dome" on Friday. The NBA team made the announcement on the day of the formal groundbreaking ceremony.

The NBA franchises' practice facility, team offices for business and basketball operations, retail space, and more will all be present on the site, NBA.com reported.

Ballmer believes that the future home of the Clippers would be like no other building in the history of the NBA.

"Basketball mecca! Basketball palazzo!" Ballmer told The Associated Press when asked about their new home.

