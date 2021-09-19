Independent Latin record label RichMusic LTD has released a new single and music video for "MMC," the second track from the label's highly-anticipated album, "Always Dream," produced by Dimelo Flow.

Dimelo Flow, the Panamanian DJ and hitmaker, returns with the new banger "MMC." The new release follows the album's first released single "Se Le Ve," dropped last August 12. Dimelo Flow is joined by top RichMusic urbano artists Dalex, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavárez, and Jowell and Randy. Together, these artists fuse their musical sensibilities, creating a surefire party track that combines elements of Latin trap, dembow beats, and reggaeton.

"MMC" was written collaboratively by Sech, Dímelo Flow, Dalex, Lenny Tavarez, Jowell & Randy, Justin Quiles, and BK; produced by Dimelo Flow, with co-producers Sech and BK; and background vocals provided by Dalex, Jowell and Randy, Justin Quiles, and Lenny Tavarez. As with his previous releases, Dimelo Flow successfully creates a song left to the listener's imagination, but concretely sets the stage for what fans can expect in the future.

"It's always a good time when my RichMusic family comes together to make a hit," Dimelo Flow said. "'MMC' shows how we combine our individual styles to make music that goes beyond commercial reggaeton to create something completely new."

Born in Panama, Dimelo Flow began his career as a DJ and producer in Central Florida at the young age of 15. After having to give up his dreams of professionally playing basketball after an injury from a car accident. He started playing as a DJ at high school house parties, finding his way into nightclubs when he was 17.

About RichMusic Inc

Founded by the father and son pair of Richard and Joshua Mendez in 2007, RichMusic Inc is now one of the top independent record labels in Latin music today. Its roster of impressive talents include Latin Grammy and Billboard Latin Music Award nominees Justin Quiles and Sech, Billboard Top Latin producer Dimelo Flow, Jamaican singer, producer, and songwriter Chris Marshall, rising stars Dalex and Thyago, and its first female talent paopao.

Watch MMC by Dimelo Flow, Dalex, Justin Quiles, Lenny Tavárez, and Jowell and Randy below.

