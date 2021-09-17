Dream pop band Mummy Diamonds have returned with an ethereal track, "One More Chance," that tackles toxicity in a relationship.

Their new song follows their string of experimental folk and avant-garde releases - putting out tracks like "I'll See You In December" and "Fantastic Feeling (Why Should I Let It Go?)" - in the middle of the quarantine last 2020.

Mummy Diamond's "One More Chance"

"One More Chance" is a haunting 80's new-wave inspired effort that tackles troublesome attitudes, the addiction to drama, and how we ourselves sometimes act as the motivator of the toxicity in a relationship.

When talking the concept behind "One More Chance," Mummy Diamonds' James and Shanna Stein share: "The first lyric that we wrote for it was 'beg for the fire...' It's meant to be about that person who is always wanting drama, or creating chaos." They add that sometimes there's a person who's always working toward friction, and sometimes it's us.

"A lot of people these days are grappling with whether to persevere or jump ship, to burn it down or repair it. Just like them we've gone through these things. 'One More Chance' is personal, but at the end of the day it kind of doesn't matter. It's art," Shanna added. "When you make music, people are going to relate to it however they wish."

Mummy Diamonds is composed of James Stein and Shanna Stein. Formed and based in Los Angeles, the band began during a week-long getaway when their good friend and collaborator Zachary Busby traveled from Delaware. After this visit, the two Steins started writing and recording new materials.

"One More Chance" is now available on all major digital streaming platforms. Listen to it from Spotify below:

