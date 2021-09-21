White House reporters had filed a formal complaint against U.S. President Joe Biden for not answering questions about the issues during his leadership and his meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

CBS News reporter Ed O'Keefe tweeted that Johnson had answered three questions from reporters, while White House aides had rejected attempts to ask questions, according to The Daily Wire report.

O'Keefe went on to say that he asked Biden about the southern border and couldn't understand what the president said.

White House Correspondents' Association President Steven Portnoy released a statement and said that he filed a formal complaint about the incident to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Portnoy said that the entire editorial pool of the U.S. went immediately into Psaki's office to register a formal complaint that no American reporters were acknowledged for questions.

He added that Biden's answer could not be heard over the shouting.

Biden occasionally takes questions from the press at the end of his speeches or public appearances.

However, he has not held a press conference in several weeks, according to The Hill report.

White House Press During Biden Administration

Meanwhile, an Australian reporter was reportedly "startled" how aggressively the White House communications team handled the press pool.

An Australian reporter asked Frances24's Washington correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani if the White House team was always so strict about ushering the pool without questions.

Biden and his White House press team have been scrutinized for their approach in questions, according to The National Review report.

The administration has taken the approach recently after the crisis in Afghanistan. Biden's last major public addresses were on August 16, August 18, August 31, and September 9.

Biden has also frequently mentioned his staff's reluctance to see him speak aside from the prepared remarks.

Psaki said that is not something we recommend during a podcast appearance. She added that a lot of times they said "don't take questions."

Biden took questions regarding Afghanistan on August 26, wherein he noted that his staff gave him a list and that the first person he was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell of NBC.

Biden During UN Assembly

The president delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, citing that the global community stands at an "inflection point in history" during the COVID pandemic and climate change, among others.

Biden said that the U.S. intends to work with partners and allies to answer questions regarding the aforementioned concerns, according to a CBS News report.

Biden also highlighted that the United States is ready to reengage in international partnerships, noting the U.S.'s partnership with COVAX through the World Health Organization.

He also highlighted rejoining the Paris climate change and running to retake a seat on the Human Rights Council next year at the UN.

Biden said that the United States is not seeking a new Cold War when UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres prompted a criticism, saying that U.S. is waging a "Cold War" with China.

