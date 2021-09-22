A lawmaker's son in Mexico, who wrote songs dedicated to Jalisco cartel boss Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, was shot and killed at a cemetery on Sunday.

Mario Alberto Lemus Romero, son of deputy of Morena in Jalisco Arturo Lemus Herrera, was killed by four men in a cemetery in Zapopan, Jalisco.

A bullet in the head reportedly killed the young man, who was the vocalist of Mario Lemus y Su Código 7-7, a band that plays narcocorridos.

According to Mexico News Daily, narcocorrido is a genre that glamorizes drug trafficking or pays tribute to narcos. The narcocorrido singer and composer was declared dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.

His brother, who witnessed the murder of his 18-year-old brother, suffered a nervous breakdown after the incident. Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez took to social media to extend his condolences to the Morena deputy.

"I want to express my condolences to Deputy Arturo Lemus Herrera for the cowardly murder of his son Mario. I know there are no words for these moments of pain," the Jalisco governor tweeted.

Ramírez also said that he has already instructed the prosecutor's office to investigate the case "until the facts are clarified and those responsible are found."

Murdered Son of Mexico's Lawmaker Dedicated Songs to 'El Mencho'

Some of the songs written or composed by Mario Alberto Lemus Romero, which were uploaded on YouTube, were dedicated to El Mencho, the alleged leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Milenio reported.

"How great the empire looks from the city to the hill, and the forest continues giving, a cabin built on the hill because not just anyone has arrived. Between gaps and ravines you can hear the crowing of the roosters," read a translated lyrics of the narcocorrido "El Imperio del árabe 7-7" or "The Arab's Empire 7-7."

The song, which is dedicated to Jalisco cartel boss El Mencho, was written by Mario Alberto Lemus Romero. He also sang it with the band Banda Puro Grullo.

The song's music video was uploaded on YouTube on September 5, and it has since gained more than 16,000 views. A photo of Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes appears as a backdrop to the video, and references are made to the Jalisco cartel boss within the song.

The title of the song title and the name of Lemus' former band, Mario Lemus y Su Código 7-7, also seemed to make references to Jalisco cartel operative José Luis Gutiérrez Valencia, who was known by the alias 7-7.

Lemus has paid tribute to Valencia, who died in a 2017 shootout, in his song "El Grande" or "The Great."

Jalisco Cartel Members Want Spotlight, Post Photos Not Wearing Masks

Some Jalisco cartel hitmen in Mexico had shown their faces in public as a way of showing they are confident that security forces are powerless to stop them as they continue to engage in criminal activities.

Several gunmen without masks and wearing bulletproof vests with Jalisco New Generation Cartel initials or CJNG could be seen in some photos released by the photo agency Cuartoscuro in July.

The photos were taken during a military-style march in Aguililla, Michoacan and the images display the immense firepower of the Jalisco cartel.

The Jalisco cartel is known for its public relations campaigns aside from its aggressive use of violence. The group is posting photos and videos on social media. However, its members are usually seen wearing face coverings.

