Two Afghan refugees, who were brought to Wisconsin following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, are facing federal charges for allegedly trying to rape a minor and suffocate a woman.

In a statement, the Department of Justice said Bahrullah Noori, 20, was charged with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging use of force, the Daily Wire reported.

The Justice Department noted that the victims have yet to reach the age of 16 and were at least four years younger than the suspect.

Another Afghan refugee was charged with assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her on September 7. He was identified as Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32.

Two Afghan refugees have reportedly been charged while at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy is the site where the U.S. has been directing refugees from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over.

The complaints against the two Afghan refugees were filed in U.S. District Court, CBS 58 News reported. They are currently being detained at the Dane County Jail. Officials said the two are scheduled for arraignment on September 23.

A mandatory minimum penalty of 30 years and a maximum of life in prison on the charges alleging use of force, and a maximum penalty of 15 years on the other two charges await Noori if found guilty.

On the other hand, Imaad faces a maximum penalty of 10 years. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Fort McCoy Police Department are in charge of the investigations.

Afghan Refugees Vetted

American officials have said that Afghan refugees are being screened with authorities taking fingerprints, portraits, and biographical information and placing it into federal databases, The New York Times reported.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted that the Defense Department had provided biometric screening machines to 30 countries.

However, unclassified briefing documents titled "2021 Afghanistan Repatriation Mission" revealed that there had been spotty information collected in some cases. There were incomplete data such as visa or citizenship status being unknown and lack of basic demographic data.

On August 19 or four days after the Taliban seized Kabul, 226 people arrived at Dulles International Airport on two separate flights. However, 58 of these passengers had no information.

Meanwhile, 13 flights also landed at Dulles on August 29 with 3,842 people, including six refugees who tested positive for the COVID and six unaccompanied boys.

Mayorkas noted that 22 percent of the nearly 40,000 people, who arrived in the U.S. from Afghanistan, were U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents. The rest were Afghans, including those who were at risk of retaliation at the rule of the Taliban.

On Monday, the State Department confirmed that a commercial flight carrying 21 Americans and 48 lawful permanent U.S. residents had departed Kabul over the weekend, CNBC reported.

The State Department expressed their gratitude to Qatari authorities for coordinating the flights with the Taliban.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the Biden administration is still working to help American citizens, permanent residents, and Afghans to leave the country.

Around 125,000 people were evacuated out of the country by August 31. That includes almost 6,000 U.S. citizens and their families.

