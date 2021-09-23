Amid a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, award-winning actor Johnny Depp decried cancel culture on Wednesday, claiming he was a victim of the movement.

Depp offered his thoughts on cancel culture before receiving an honorary award at a film festival held in San Sebastian, Spain, saying it had become "so out of hand."

Johnny Depp Worries for Society Over Cancel Culture

Speaking to the Spanish press, Johnny Depp said that he saw himself as a victim of cancel culture, adding that he was concerned about the wider implications for society.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor described cancel culture as an "instant rush" to judge "based on what essentially amounts to polluted air." He also pointed out that "no one is safe" from cancel culture.

"It's so far out of hand now that I can promise you, that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door," Depp said. He added that "it takes one sentence and there's no more ground, the carpet has been pulled."

The actor went on to say that he was not the only one who experienced cancel culture, and it happened to a lot of men and women.

Johnny Depp then urged the public to stand up if someone experienced something like he did, emphasizing that someone needs somebody to stick up for them.

Depp's comments ahead of receiving the honorary Donostia Award at this year's San Sebastian Film Festival happened following a controversy that labeled him a wife-beater to his ex-wife Amber Heard.

It can be recalled that Amber Heard filed for divorce to end his marriage with the actor in 2016. The actress accused Depp of verbal and physical abuse.

In 2020, Johnny Depp lost a high-profile case at the High Court in London against a British newspaper that called him a "wife-beater."

His loss in the lawsuit also led him to be crossed out as a cast from the "Fantastic Beast" franchise.

Johnny Depp still has an ongoing legal battle with Amber Heard. A $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife was scheduled to go on trial in the U.S. next year.

Johnny Depp Worried to Appear in the Film Festival

Johnny Depp was bestowed with a Donostia Award at this year's San Sebastian Film Festival to recognize his "outstanding contributions to the film world."

But before receiving the awards, the Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media released a statement saying the award bestowed to Depp sends a "terrible message to the public" amid the controversy surrounding the actor.

Johnny Depp then later admitted that he was worried that his presence in the film festival would offend people, emphasizing that he did not want to offend anyone.

But despite the controversy, the actor thanked those involved in the Spanish film festival, including its director Jose Luis Rebordinos and the mayor of San Sebastian, for the support and "not buying" some notion of him that does not exist.

