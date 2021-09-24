Bad Bunny surprised his fans as his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, joined him on the red carpet for the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, walked on the carpet with his girlfriend Berlingeri, who stunned the crowd with her outfit.

Bad Bunny's fan base account posted a photo of the couple showing the two dolled up for the awards ceremony.

Bad Bunny with Gabriela at 2021 Latin Bilboards. #Billboards2021 pic.twitter.com/F6nO9BXozl — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) September 24, 2021

Bad Bunny wore a sky-blue suit with his iconic shades, while his jewelry designer girlfriend wore a multi-colored dress as she clutched her hands in the arms of her man.

The Puerto Rican rapper topped this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards. He took home artist of the year honors and a whopping 10 trophies on Thursday.

Among the awards he received were Hot Latin Song of the Year for "Dákiti" and the album of the year for "YHLQMDLG."

Bad Bunny led the nominees at this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards, with a total of 22 in different categories.

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri Romance

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri have only made their first red carpet debut at the Billboard Latin Music Awards despite dating for more than three years.

Last year, the 27-year-old Puerto Rican singer told Rolling Stone that he was with someone, and that was Berlingeri, whom he said was "very special" in his life.

"This quarantine has made me understand that she [Berlingeri] is the best companion I could have," Bad Bunny said.

Gabriela Berlingeri and the Puerto Rican superstar met in 2017 while at a dinner with his father and brother in his home country. After that encounter, Bad Bunny said, "they've been dating ever since."

Bad Bunny noted that Berlingeri has helped him record his collaboration with Latina pop diva Jennifer Lopez in 2018, ET Online reported.

On February 28 last year, Bad Bunny and Berlingeri were photographed together at a Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat game in Miami. Two days after that, the couple was also spotted at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

On March 7 last year, Bad Bunny made his relationship with Berlingeri Instagram official. He posted a snap of him and her girlfriend.

Then in August of the same year, the couple was rumored to be married as Berlingeri rocked a giant diamond on her ring finger. However, Bad Bunny debunked the rumors in November, saying that he was not married and that getting married "scares" him a lot.

Billboard Latin Music Awards: Camila Cabello Rocks in Red Mini-Dress

Apart from Bad Bunny, "Havana" singer Camila Cabello also attended this year's Billboard Latin Music Awards and graced the crowd with her red mini-dress.

Cabello bared a shoulder as she belted the dress made by Ellie Saab and paired her outfit with a red patent leather Femme LA stilettos.

Camila Cabello opened the show with her single "Don't Go Yet." The "Never Be the Same" singer attended the event alone, as her beau, Shawn Mendes, was not with him.

Mendes performed and did a secret show at Irving Plaza in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

Despite not being together at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were reported to reunite and perform at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday.

