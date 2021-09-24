A woman has been arrested after being suspected as the person behind a Northern California wildfire, authorities said.

The California blaze spread quickly, burning homes in the area and prompted evacuation operations on Thursday in a rural area in northern California.

Suspect Behind latest California Blaze

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement that workers at a nearby quarry reported seeing a woman acting strangely.

They also said that the woman trespassed in the area at Shasta County, where the Fawn Fire started Wednesday afternoon.

Later Wednesday, the California Fire Department said a woman named Alexandra Souverneva walked out of the brush near the fire line and asked firefighters for help.

She told the firefighters that she was dehydrated and in need of medical help. The 30-year-old woman was taken out of the area and was given treatment because of her condition and was evaluated.

During an interview with Cal Fire and law enforcement, officers came to believe that Souverneva, a resident of Palo Alto, was the person responsible for setting the fire. Souverneva was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for suspicion of "arson to wildland."

On Thursday, a video was aired showing multiple houses burning close to the unincorporated Mountain Gate area. California officials said that the blaze destroyed 25 structures.

However, the officials did not specify how many were residential or homes.

Also, the number of affected individuals by the evacuation orders in the area was not immediately publicized. People living in other nearby areas were already warned to be prepared to leave their respective homes.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 5 percent contained. However, a Cal Fire report said as many as 2,000 structures could be in danger.

Reports said the fire has already scorched more than 8.5 square miles or 22 square kilometers of heavy timber on steep, rugged terrain amid dry, hot, and gusty conditions.

Protecting California from Wildfires

Based on the information from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, more than 9,000 firefighters remained assigned to 10 large, active wildfires across California.

So far this year, California fires have burned 3,671 square miles or 9,507 square kilometers. The wildfires destroyed commercial properties and other structures, including more than 3,200 homes.

Among the California fires were two big forest blazes growing in the heart of California's giant sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada.

Aside from its damage to structures and parks, the smoke from those fires also raised air quality concerns for the southern end of the Central Valley and flowed over greater Los Angeles. The smoke had darkened skies and caused inaccurate reports of mountain fires.

Meanwhile, California officials on Wednesday shared how they protect Sequoia National Park's famous Giant Forest from the KNP Complex fire.

The officials noted that for years, they have carefully set and controlled fires to burn away vegetation that can serve as wildfire fuel.

The officials said the bases of several of the most famous giant sequoias were also wrapped in fire-resistant materials. Giant Forest has 2,000 sequoias, including the General Sherman Tree, which is the largest tree in the world by volume.

