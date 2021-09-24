Elon Musk, Claire Grimes To Co-Parenting Son X Æ A-Xii Despite Their Semi-Separation: What's Their Issue?

Elon Musk and Claire Grimes showed a strong relationship, especially after bringing their son X Æ A-Xii despite all of their massive plans.

The couple or now "semi couple" confirmed their relationship back in 2018. They were pretty much getting along great with each other. However, the billionaire tech CEO is getting quite busy with his businesses, especially as SpaceX makes huge out-of-this-world missions and Tesla's advanced innovations arrive.

Unlike other couples breaking up because of internal conflicts, Musk and Grimes announced their separation because of the CEO's works.

Elon Musk, Grimes Still in Good Terms

According to PageSix's latest report, the billionaire and singer broke up because of their plans, especially Musk becoming busier with his tech firms.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," said the tech CEO. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk told us," he added.

As of the moment, you can see, via SpaceX boss' official Twitter account, that he is quite busy enhancing his Tesla production in various plants.

On the other hand, he is also keeping an eye on his SpaceX missions.

Relation of Musk and Grimes

The Verge reported that Musk and Grimes started dating after they shared their thoughts in the tech world called Roko's Basilisk, a 2010 experiment about a powerful AI agent.

After confirming their relationship, they became one of the unique couples known across the globe. They debuted together during the Met Gala 2018.

However, news publishing companies confirmed that they are no longer with each other after seeing them arriving separately in the recent 2021 Met Gala.

Although this is the case, he and her ex-partner still had a little chit-chat inside the venue. Musk even had a Met Gala after-party, which Grimes also attended.

After that, they were seen leaving the Zero Bond club in New York together the following day.

