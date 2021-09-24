Building on the success of its first three years, the School of Professional Studies (NYU SPS) Schack Institute of Real Estate will be hosting its 4th Annual National Symposium of Women in Real Estate (WiRE).



The event is set on Wednesday, October 6, and runs from 10 AM to 6:30 PM local time. It will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown with NYU alumna and New York Liberty CEO Keia Clark serving as the featured speaker.

The Symposium convenes women holding senior leadership positions across all aspects of real estate - leasing, finance, construction - together with key city planning and government players. This event provides an opportunity to discuss further and examine the outlook of the real estate market and the forces that shape property investment, development, and financing. The national-level event also serves as an important mentorship platform for women executives and the next generation of real estate leaders.

Both students and industry professionals from across the United States and overseas are expected to join in the event. The capital raised from the event will support the Women in Real Estate Scholarship Fund and academic programs for both graduate and undergraduate students at the NYU SPS Schack Institute of Real Estate.

For this year's Symposium, three influential women in the industry will serve the chairs: Laurie Golub, chief operating officer and senior managing director for Square Mile Capital; Joanne M. Minieri, senior executive vice president and chief operating officer for RXR Development Services and RXR Construction, RXR Realty; and Darcy Stacom, chairman and head, NYC Capital Markets, CBRE.

Sessions will tackle key areas of finance, government, leasing, deal structuring, and construction. Two fireside chats will feature Joanne Minieri and Laurie Golub and will be moderated by Darcy Stacom.

