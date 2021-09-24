Florida Teachers Can't Receive $1000 Salary Bonus Due To Insufficient Funds! State Announces Possible Reason

Florida teachers are currently facing a banking issue whenever they try to cash out their $1,000 salary bonus provided by the State of Florida.

"Any Florida teachers out there whose bonus check bounced?" asked one Florida Senator Jason Pizzo via his official Twitter account.

Any Florida teachers out there whose bonus check bounced? pic.twitter.com/cKhyKlE8ja — Senator Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) September 24, 2021

His latest tweet was able to generate more than 2,948 retweets, 6,000 likes, and 530 quote tweets. Some of the commentators on his post were not really happy regarding the bonus check issue.

"This is actually a crime, issuing a bad check for more than $250 is a felony in Florida, turn it over to Federal Law Enforcement," complained one of the Twitter users in the comment section.

Why Can't Florida Teachers Get Their Bonus?

According to Miami Florida's latest report, the affected teachers were receiving an error response: "insufficient funds." Because of this, many of them are now alarmed since they won't get the $1,000 bonus, which good really help them during the ongoing pandemic.

READ MORE: White House Reporters Slam U.S. President Joe Biden With Formal Complaint Over Hesitancy to Answer Questions

However, the State of Florida clarified that JPMorgan Chase, an American multinational investment bank, is not out of money. Authorities added that the bouncing check issue happens because of a banking error.

Allison Tobin Reed, JPMorgan Chase's Vice President of Communications, already apologized for the inconvenience that the teachers are experiencing right now. Reed added that they are already working to fix the system issue so that eligible beneficiaries could cash out their bonuses as soon as possible.

Do These When Your Check Bounces

Patriot Software explained various reasons why bank check bounces. These include insufficient funds, as well as unreadable written letters.

If ever your check bounces when you're going to cash out, the best thing you can do is avoid panicking since it could only make the situation worst. Instead, following these methods:

Call your bank provider right away.

Ask for help from your local authorities.

Try asking for help from a collection agency.

Always contact customer service to know the issue.

READ NEXT: Capitol Riot House Committee Subpoenas 4 Allies of Donald Trump, Including Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon