Former President Donald Trump has left 13 seats empty in the front row of a Georgia rally on Saturday night in honor of the U.S. service members who died in an ISIS-K suicide bombing in Afghanistan.

Trump also called to the stage the marine who pulled a baby over the airport wall in Kabul during the chaotic withdrawal of the Biden administration from Afghanistan, Daily Mail reported.

The former president has also taken the opportunity to slam Joe Biden for the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan. He noted that Biden's lack of planning and vetting allowed Afghan criminals and potential terrorists to enter the U.S.

Donald Trump said that Afghanistan, Central, and South American countries are emptying their prisons as people from these countries continue to come "into our country."

At the rally in Perry, Georgia, Lance Corporal Hunter Clark, who lifted a baby from the arms of an Afghan citizen over the airport wall during the withdrawal in August, said it was one of the greatest things he had done in his entire life.

Clark, a resident of Georgia, thanked all his supporters, adding that it really means a lot to him. He added that he's glad to be home and shook the former president's hand as the crowd chanted, "U.S.A.! U.S.A.!"

Earlier this month, a mom of one of the marines killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan has snubbed Joe Biden and instead invited Donald Trump to attend her son's funeral, Independent reported.

Shana Chappell, the mother of 20-year-old Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, invited Donald Trump to attend her son's September 18 funeral in Riverside, California.

Chappell noted that it would be an honor to meet "the real President of the United States of America." She went on to say that she loves Trump and America loves Trump.

Chappell has blamed Biden for the 13 troops killed during the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport on August 26 and said the president has blood on his hands. She also made a false claim that Trump has won the 2020 presidential race.

U.S. Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Earlier this year, Joe Biden has extended the original departure deadline agreed to under the Trump administration from May 1 to Sept. 11, 2021. But he then announced last July that the military mission in Afghanistan would end on August 31.

Joe Biden said he had to follow through with the agreement or it would risk new conflicts with the Taliban, Axios reported. The president has blamed the Trump administration for the chaos in Afghanistan, saying that Trump emboldened the Taliban.

However, the president admitted that he would have tried to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan even if Donald Trump did not negotiate with the Taliban group. Biden said he saw no way to complete a withdrawal without any conflict ensuing.

Joe Biden noted that he had never been of the view of sacrificing American lives to try to establish a democratic government in Afghanistan, "a country that has never once in its entire history been a united country."

More than 100,000 American troops have been deployed in Afghanistan at the height of the war, with tens of thousands of troops from about 40 nations in the U.S.-led NATO coalition, The New York Times reported.

Donald Trump earlier said that his administration had the Taliban totally under control. The former president noted that he warned the Taliban that they would be wiped out by F-18 jets if they tried to take Kabul.

Donald Trump also claimed that the Taliban gained back its power because Joe Biden was too weak to punish them.

