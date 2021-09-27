A mother and her two-year-old toddler had died after falling from the third level of San Diego Baseball Stadium, minutes away from the start of the game.

First responders tried to revive the 40-year-old mother and her son. However, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said that it became quickly apparent that nothing could be done, according to a Crime Online report.

The two were in a dining and concession area on the concourse level. They had fallen equivalent of six stories while the child's father was at the ballpark.

The names of the victims have not been released, but police confirmed that they were from San Diego.

Brown said that their hearts go out to the family and the people who were there who could be possibly traumatized by what they saw.

Brown said that they are going to have a very serious look at the incident.

READ NEXT: Cruz Azul Defeats Santos Laguna in 2021 Liga MX Finals, Ends Their 24-Year Championship Drought

Fall of Mother and Toddler from the Upper Level

Police noted that it was too early to tell whether the fall was accidental or intentional. However, they said that the victims' deaths seemed to be "suspicious," according to The San Diego Union-Tribune report.

Brown said that the investigators understand that there may have been a number of people in the concourse area who might have information regarding the incident.

One man who wished to remain anonymous said that his wife had seen the fall. His wife had told him that the toddler had appeared to fall from an area with picnic tables, while the woman who also fell was trying to grab the child.

A woman also said that she was walking across the Omni hotel footbridge leading to the ballpark when the incident happened.

She noted that her husband saw the woman and child going over the side from the third floor of Petco outside Section 316.

One fan tweeted about the incident, saying that they were sitting in their seat and crying. The fan added that it was beyond devastating, according to an Independent report.

The Baseball team Padres released a statement regarding the incident, saying that they are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park. The Padres had also offered their thoughts and prayers with the family of those involved.

Meanwhile, investigators are still going through evidence and looking for eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the fall.

Padres vice president of communications, Craig Hughner, said in a statement that they are aware of the incident on Tony Gwynn Dr. and that the first responders are on the scene.

Hughner said that they are not able to comment further this time as there is an ongoing investigation over the matter, according to an ESPN report. Hughner also added that all media inquiries should be directed to the San Diego police.

Anyone with information about the deaths of the mother and the toddler is encouraged to call homicide detectives, with the provided number: 619-531-2293.

READ MORE: Gavin Newsom Wins California Recall Election, but Will Likely Face Larry Elder Again Next Year

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Woman and her young son die in fall from Petco Park upper level prior to Padres game - from CBS 8 San Diego





