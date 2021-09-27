White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has taken U.S. President Joe Biden's side when the president has ignored questions from the press multiple times last week.

Psaki said that the president did so as he believed the press was not going to ask questions about issues at hand, according to The Daily Wire report.

The press secretary responded to the questions from reporters who asked about one instance where Biden did not answer questions after his talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One reporter asked Psaki why the president was criticizing U.S. reporters at that time. Psaki then replied and said that she thinks the president said that they're not always on point.

She then continued to say that some of the questions were not always about the topic he's talking about that day, adding that it was not meant to be scrutiny against the member of the media.

Biden "Snubbing" American Press

White House aides started shouting and ushering reporters out of the Oval Office as they tried to ask more questions when U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson answered questions from two British reporters, according to a New York Post report.

One reporter said as they left the executive office that it was "absurd" as two British reporters get questions and they do not get anything.

CBS News Radio White House correspondent Steven Portnoy reported that members of the editorial pool had gone to Psaki's office to complain, saying that no American reporters were acknowledged for questions.

Recently, Biden had said that the Indian press is much better behaved than the American press during his talk with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a Fox News report.

The comments of the president had gone viral and earned criticisms, with New York Times reporter Katie Rogers taking Twitter to voice out his criticisms.

Rogers tweeted that she thought it was Modi that said it when she heard about it, but it was the American president.

Meanwhile, Washington Examiner correspondent Christian Datoc reacted and said that it was pretty "Trumpian."

Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross noted that India ranks 142nd in the world when it comes to press freedom as stated by Reporters Without Borders.

On the other hand, U.S. ranked 44th.

Biden Administration

The current administration is facing mounting issues regarding the U.S. troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as the growing pressure on immigration as more migrants flee to the U.S. and try to gain admission.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended criticisms against the administration's handling of the crisis at the border, particularly the cases of Haitian migrants, according to an NBC News report.

Mayorkas said that he is intensely and immensely proud of the men and women of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, adding that he saw them act heroically.

The DHS Secretary noted that the viral photos of immigration officers on horseback do not show who CBP is as a department or as a country.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Biden ignores US reporters as media pushed out of Johnson meeting mid-sentence - from The Independent





