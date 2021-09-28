A FedEx delivery driver said in a TikTok video that he will not deliver parcels to homes with signs showing support for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

FedEx driver Vincent Paterno said in a September 16 TikTok video that he would also ignore homes that do not have a flag in front, which reportedly meant to imply the American flag, Business Insider reported.

Paterno added that he was returning the packages he did not want to deliver back to the station. However, he noted that medical deliveries "have priority no matter who you voted for."

FedEx Driver Says He Quit

FedEx said the driver was no longer working for the company. However, FedEx did not say whether he was fired or he quit. Vincent Paterno said he quit.

Paterno posted the video while wearing a FedEx uniform and appeared to be in a delivery truck. USA Today reported that his video had garnered 80,000 views since it was posted, with many users commenting he was about to lose his job.

Paterno commented and said there were many of them doing the same practice, but he was the only one posting about it.

A FedEx spokesperson commented on the matter and said that the company was appalled with the video, adding that it does not reflect the views of FedEx.

In another TikTok video, Vincent Paterno said it was already his last day when he posted the video, New York Post reported. One user tagged the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), saying that Paterno has just admitted withholding mail over political beliefs.

READ NEXT: USPS Says Delivering Election Mail Is Top Priority Amid Concerns in Package Volume

Mail Theft is a Federal Crime

Mail theft is a punishable offense and is defined as taking any piece of mail that is not your own for any purpose, under U.S. Code 18 Section 1708.

A piece of mail can reportedly be any letter, postal card, package, box, or bag. Charges for mail theft can result in up to five years in federal prison with fines of up to $250,000.

In New York, several mail bags from a carrier cart and packages from a Postal Service truck were stolen in September last year, NBC News reported.

Last year, the U.S. Postal Service was criticized for months due to delivery slowdown brought by changes with new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

According to Postal Service data, mail theft reports had risen by 600 percent over the past three years. It was approximately 25,000 in 2017 to around 177,000 in August of 2020.

However, the agency said in a statement that the figures reflected multiple types of customer complaints and not just theft.

The said complaints include mailbox vandalism, mail delivery issues, and matters connected to the mail or Postal Service. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, a better system will be developed to track the mail theft reports.

READ MORE: How Many Are Left Uncounted? USPS Blows Court Deadline to Find Missing Ballots

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: FedEx Driver Fired After Refusing Deliveries to Supporters of Biden BLM - From Yours News





