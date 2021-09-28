Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sued President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday over claims that the White House is pursuing a "destructive and illegal" catch-and-release border policy.

DeSantis argued in his lawsuit that the said border policy is endangering Florida citizens, according to The Daily Wire report.

The Republican governor went on to say that the Biden administration's policy is a "total disaster." Speaking with him was Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The catch-and-release policy allows captured illegal immigrants who claim asylum to remain in the United States until their claims can be heard in an immigration court, which can sometimes take months.

DeSantis added that he thinks it was intentional, adding that the current administration wants a massive illegal migration in the U.S.

DeSantis' Order

The Republican governor has also released an order prohibiting state agencies from helping with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in Florida.

The order allows the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as well as the Florida Highway Patrol, to apprehend any aircraft, bus, or other vehicles in the state transporting illegal migrants to Florida from the border, according to an ABC News Go report.

DeSantis had also ordered agencies to collect information on the identities of immigrants arriving in Florida from the Mexico border, while telling those departments not to spend money assisting those immigrants unless required by law.

DeSantis' recent orders had garnered criticisms, with Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani saying that the governor is using the immigration issue to score political points with the conservative state.

Eskamani said that Florida has an affordable housing crisis, problems in finding good-paying jobs, and climate change, among others.

Moody's lawsuit noted that some are migrants with legitimate asylum claims, however, some are gang members and drug traffickers taking advantage of the crisis at the border.

The lawsuit also cited the rising amount of Fentanyl seized at the border this year.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki commented on the lawsuit and said that she had not seen the lawsuit.

However, Psaki said that the administration is open to have a conversation regarding solutions in addressing the migration issue.

DeSantis Vs. Pres. Joe Biden

The two politicians have hit the headlines when they exchange verbal tirades regarding the COVID restrictions implemented in the state of Florida.

DeSantis had earlier said that he does not want to "hear a blip about COVID" until the Biden administration's border policy is amended, according to a New York Post report.

DeSantis went on to say that Biden has imported more viruses from around the world with his border policies.

The governor went on to say that Biden is not shutting down the virus, rather he's helping facilitate it in the U.S.

Biden had responded to DeSantis' comments with "Governor who?" when he was asked by NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O'Donnell for his response on DeSantis' statement, according to an NBC Miami report.

The exchange of comments started in August when Biden advised DeSantis and other Republican governors to "get out of the way" and stop resisting the administration's COVID guidance.

