Florida campsite documents on Tuesday revealed that Brian Laundrie and his parents camped out days after YouTuber Gabby Petito vanished.

The said documents from the Florida campsite revealed that Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of Petito, together with his parents, checked in at Fort De Sotto park on September 6. They checked out of the camping site on September 8.

The check-out date of the Laundries, dated September 8, was three days before Petito was declared officially missing.

It can be recalled that Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito went out on a camping trip in the West, but Petito's boyfriend returned alone in his Florida home on September 1.

Another camper identified as Thomas Rutherford said in an interview with Fox that they were three spots down from the Laundries in Fort De Sotto. Rutherford claimed that he could "vaguely remember" that the Laundries went out camping with their truck; but other than that, the camper said that he and his wife had no other interaction with the family.

Brian Laundrie and His Parents Went Camping

The documents revealed that the Laundries camped o in Fort De Sotto, after Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman claimed that he received a tip that the Laundries took to two trips in the said camping site, located 75 miles north of the family's home, from September 1-3 and September 6-8, New York Post reported.

Chapman also alleged that on the Laundries' second trip, three people came into the park and only two left.

"I will no longer give that dog [Duane Chapman] credibility or dignify his false claims with the time of my reply" Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino, said on Tuesday.

Although accusing Chapman of raising false claims, Bertolino was reported on local media, admitting that Laundrie and his parents went camping on September 6 and 7, but underscoring that "they all left the park."

Although the documents from the Florida campsite revealed that the Laundries went to Fort De Sotto on September 6-8, the documents failed to confirm if the family went to the park between September 1-3.

Brian Laundrie had visited Fort De Sotto with his fiancée. Based on an Instagram post by Gabby Petito, the couple went to the Florida camping site, sharing photos of them together behind bars, and the wildlife they encountered in the camping ground.

Gabby Petito's Lawyer Urged Brian Laundrie to Turn Himself in

On Tuesday, Gabby Petito's lawyer, Richard Stafford, said that the parents of Brian Laundrie would not help them in locating the YouTuber's missing fiancé.

"The Laundries did not help us find Gabby... They're sure as not going to help us find Brian," Stafford said at a press conference in New York.

Stafford also addressed Laundrie briefly during the press conference, urging the missing person of interest in the Gabby Petito case to turn himself into the "FBI or nearest law enforcement agency."

Stafford's statements came as Bertolino underscored in a statement on Monday that Laundrie's parents do not know where Petito's fiancé is. Bertolino also emphasized that it was wrong for the media and the public to assume that the parents assisted in Laundrie's disappearance were "wrong."

Brian Laundrie went missing on September 14, which his parents confirmed three days later amid the ongoing investigation for Gabby Petito's case.

