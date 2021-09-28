The advice from United States generals in maintaining the stability of Afghanistan that was ignored by President Joe Biden prompted Republicans to accuse President Biden of lying to the Americans.

Biden Ignores General's Advice

After top military officers shared publicly for the first time that they advised the commander-in-chief of the United States to leave 2500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan to prevent the possibility of Taliban takeover on Tuesday, Republican Senators accused Biden of lying to the American people.

According to Daily Mail, the testimonies provided by the country's defense secretary and two senior generals contradicted the claims of Biden of having not received any warning from his military advisers that the chance of bringing back home American soldiers would open up a hole that would risk the collapse the fragile Afghanistan government.

The furious accusations were currently faced by Biden after ignoring the advice of the senior generals and then lying to the country.

The statement of Republican Senator Josh Hawley emphasized that U.S. President Joe Biden lied to the American people about not using the advice that was given to him regarding the military judgment that was provided for the country to have stability.

Biden and his officials said that they were surprised about the outcome of their advance pullout which resulted in the collapse of Afghan security forces.

The Taliban moved rapidly across the country prior to the initially set August 31 deadline to get Americans out of Afghanistan, seizing the capital Kabul on August 15.

The recent results of the Afghanistan pullout placed Biden under intense pressure to defend his handling of the withdrawal.

Biden Denies General's Advice; Chooses Best Recommendation

On August 18, during an interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden even denied that he withdrew the U.S. troops in Afghanistan against the recommendation of his senior military advisers.

However, Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of US Central Command and the one who oversaw the final days of the war in Afghanistan, said he repeatedly argued that even a small presence of the U.S. troops in the foreign country was essential and would mean stability for Afghanistan.

McKenzie shared to the Senate Armed Services Committee that he consistently emphasized that once the numbers of the U.S. forces in Afghanistan would go under 2500, there would be a collapse in the Afghan military.

Meanwhile, the White House tried to downply the testimony of the top general and the idea that Biden had ignored the advice of senior military advisers.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki posted online that Biden had told Stephanopoulos that his advisers were divided, and later said that Biden was entitled to pick what he desired between a range of recommendations from his advisers.

During the daily briefing, Psaki emphasized that Biden is the commander in chief and the president that is why he made the decisions about what is in the national interest. She shared that Biden also believed that America should end the war.

On the other hand, the speed of the withdrawal also triggered anger from the allies of the U.S., such as Britain, where ministers said they were blindsided by the move.

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: GOP Senator: Biden Told 'Lie Of The 21st Century'-Forbes Breaking News

