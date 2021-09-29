After the discovery of dismembered bodies found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth, authorities arrested Monday a Texas man responsible for the killings and was charged with a triple homicide.

Suspect Involved in Other Killings

According to NBC News, Fort Worth Police Department identified the suspect as 41-year-old Jason Alan Thornburg, who confessed to two other killings. The suspect admitted that he did another one in the city of Fort Worth and another one in a different state.

In the court documents cited by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, authorities said that Thornburg revealed that the killings were part of a biblical sacrifice.

Police Chief Neil Noakes of the Fort Worth Police Department praised the efforts made by his detectives. He emphasized that it could have been a cold case if not for their diligent efforts.

Moreover, Noakes said during a news conference that the recent discovery was shocking and unsettling. He added that they knew that bringing someone to justice, in this case, was paramount.

Meanwhile, Police Sgt. Joe Loughman shared to the reporters that when investigators looked at surveillance video near the dumpster they immediately homed in on a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is a model between 2005 and 2010.

When the Texas authorities searched the local records regarding the car model, they have found out that only 7,000 car models were made within those years. Despite the huge number of owners on the list, the name of one registered owner Jason Alan Thornburg got the attention of the detectives.

Sgt. Loughman stated that the detectives immediately connected Thornburg to the case because he was also the prime suspect in another murder this year.

After further investigation, detectives found out that Thornburg is currently living at the Mid City Inn in nearby Euless. Loughman said that a surveillance video in the place showed him carrying plastic bins with what we believe to be body parts of the victims.

READ MORE: Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash Kills West Texas Police Sergeant, Family Members

3 Burned, Dismembered Bodies Found in Texas Dumpster Fire

The Fort Worth firefighters made the grisly discovery last week after they found body parts inside a dumpster when they put out the fire. The dismembered parts were considered remains of a man and two women. The police confirmed that they were found burned in the dumpster.

Meanwhile, police initially said that a child was among the victims of the incident, but they now claimed that it was an incorrect interpretation of the evidence at the time.

The male victim in the incident was identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, NBC DFW reported.

Police said that Lueras was frequent in the Dallas area and has some ties to the Hurst, Euless, and Bedford areas.

Based on the court records, Lueras has a long criminal history. His crimes include charges of fraud, theft, and drug possession.

At the time of the discovery, the police admitted that they have been struggling to identify the other victims because they were badly burned by the fire and heavily dismembered.

READ NEXT: Florida Campsite Documents Reveal Brian Laundrie and His Parents Went Camping After Gabby Petito Vanished

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Fort Worth police asking for help after 3 dismembered bodies found in burning dumpster-WFAA

