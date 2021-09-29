Florida teen Miya Marcano has been missing since Friday, and authorities had identified a person of interest involved in the case. However, he was found dead by suicide on Monday.

A maintenance worker who was identified as Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, had been named as a person of interest, according to a People report.

Orange Country Sheriff John Mina said that Caballero had earlier expressed romantic interest to Marcano before she disappeared. However, the 19-year-old had dismissed his efforts repeatedly.

Mina said during a press conference on Monday that he thinks it was a situation where someone had developed a romantic interest, but Marcano was not interested.

Mina added that they are still trying to probe all the situations behind her disappearance and what exactly happened when she vanished.

Person of Interest

Caballero told responding deputies on Friday that he last saw Marcano around 3 p.m., according to a CBS News report.

However, the Orange County sheriff said that Caballero was known to have a "maintenance-issued master key fob," which can be used to enter Marcano's apartment on Friday afternoon, around half an hour before her shift working at the complex would have ended.

Police had issued a warrant for Caballero's arrest on the grounds of suspected burglary as he was believed to have gained entry to Marcano's apartment without permission or reason.

Mina added that there were a few items found in her apartment that had raised suspicions.

Authorities had found the dead body of Caballero at another apartment complex he also worked for.

Marcano's family said that they were unable to contact her, adding that she would never leave her phone turned off for so long.

Marcano's aunt, Pia Scabriel Henry, sent a message directly to her niece, saying that she knows she is still alive and that they miss her, according to a USA Today report.

Miya Marcano's Disappearance

Marcano was a Valencia College student and was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Friday at the Arden Villas apartment in Orlando, where she lived and worked.

Caili Sue, a cousin of Marcano, had put up posters of the Florida teen with her photo and searched the woods near her apartment along with other relatives, according to an ABC News report.

Sue told reporters that Caballero was constantly texting Marcano and had made her feel uncomfortable.

Sue said that when the family had entered her cousin's apartment after she went missing, they saw broken jewelry on dirty floors and a messy bed.

She added that it looked like there was a struggle due to the mess, noting that the family is very meticulous with cleaning and keeping their place clean, which made the scattered things and mess odd.

Sue said that she was outraged when authorities found Caballero's dead body as she said that Caballero took that information with him if he knew anything.

She added that it could have given them a lead regarding Marcano's disappearance.

Mina has called on everyone who has information about the whereabouts of Marcano.

