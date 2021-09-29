U.S. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is currently criticizing Biden and his administration because of the rising issue at the Del Rio border. As of the moment, thousands of refugees are currently stuck in the borders.

According to Clayton News Daily's latest report, the issue began when Haiti's president was assassinated. On the other hand, there was also a large earthquake, with a 7.2 magnitude strength, that killed around 1,000 residents. Aside from these, there is also a tropical storm that ravaged their country.

Because of all these major events, Haitians are left with no choice but to seek some assistance at the border of Del Rio.

Around 30,000 Haitians are expected to travel north. Based on the images provided by various news websites and publishing companies, their situation is far from worst.

Ted Cruz Says Del Rio Border is Biden Cages

Fox News reported that Ted Cruz is now challenging U.S. President Joe Biden, together with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), as well as other democrats, to travel to the southern border and see the issue there.

READ MORE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Files Lawsuit Against Biden Administration for Its Catch-and-Release Border Policy

"I challenge every one of them: I challenge Biden, I challenge Harris, I challenge AOC, who famously had a picture of her pretending to cry in front of a cage with children," said Cruz.

"Come down to the Biden cages now, which are bigger and more full," he added.

On the other hand, he mainly targeted AOC, asking her to actually cry in front of the Haitian refugees at Del Rio. Aside from this, the senator also said that Biden and his administration are trying to hide the crisis, relying on media to cover it up for them.

Ted also explained that the issue would become less severe if Biden would bring back the recent policies, which were instituted by the former American leaders.

Border Counties Want To Sue Biden?

Yahoo News reported that even the border counties are not happy with how the Biden administration handles the crisis in Del Rio.

Val Verde County Commissioner Beau Nettleton said that it is time for cities and border counties to join forces so that they could file a case against the current president.

However, their plan is not yet finalized. Right now, it seems like Joe Biden and other democrats are really in a bad place because of the sudden issues that the U.S. government is facing.

READ NEXT: Nearly 4,000 Haitian Migrants Expelled From U.S. in 9 Days as Deportation Flights Continue