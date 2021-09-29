Olympic swimmer Klete Keller on Wednesday pleaded guilty on a charge that stemmed out during the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Keller pleaded guilty on a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, with a sentence ranging from 21 to 27 months. The swimmer pleaded guilty as he appeared briefly in a federal court located in Washington.

The Olympic swimmer pleading guilty stemmed out after he was arrested by law enforcement authorities in his Colorado home in January.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon from the District of Columbia accepted Keller's guilty plea, The Guardian reported.

Prosecutors asked Judge Leon to postpone Keller's sentencing, arguing that the Olympic swimmer agreed to cooperate on the Capitol riot's investigation, and he can be called to testify in related court proceedings.

Keller was among the more than 600 individuals charged after taking part in the Capitol insurrection, following former President Trump's speech.

Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller: Attorney Says Athlete "Embarrassed"

Originally, Keller, a former Olympic swimmer who won two gold medals, faced seven charges in February, but prosecutors agreed to drop the six charges filed against him.

Klete Keller's lawyer, Edward McMahon, told the judge on Wednesday that the Olympic swimmer is "trying to make amends for his terrible mistake." McMahon also pointed out that Keller was also embarrassed and plans "to start his life over."

It can be recalled that Keller was widely recognized in photos and videos recorded inside the Capitol Rotunda on January 6. His recognition was because of his height, as an FBI charging document described the swimmer as "one of the tallest individuals in the video" that was seen in the Capitol's rotunda.

According to reports, Keller was wearing a Team USA jacket when he attended the Capitol riot.

USA Swimming Team on Klete Keller's Arrest

As the swimmer was seen wearing a team U.S.A. jacket when he swarmed the rotundas of the U.S. Capitol, the swimming team was quick to condemn Keller's participation in the insurrection, saying that his actions do not represent the "values or mission" of their team.

The team went on, emphasizing that Keller was not a part of U.S.A. swimming since 2008.

Keller was known to be a five-time Olympic medalist who faced Australian swimmer, Ian Thorpe, and won against him at the 2004 Athens games. Keller represented team U.S.A. back then.

House Panel for the Capitol Insurrection Issues Subpoenas Against Officials Who Planned Trump Rallies

As Keller pleaded guilty on a charge connected to the Capitol riot, the panel investigating the January 6 incident subpoenaed 11 officials on Wednesday, who were involved in organizing rallies to show support for former President Donald Trump.

Among the individuals whom the panel issued subpoena was veteran GOP fundraiser, Caroline Wren, who was named a "VIP Advisor." According to reports, Wren was involved in a call before the pro-Trump rally with members of several groups listed as rally participants, organize credentials for the VIP attendees. Other individuals who were subpoenaed were not furthered.

Apart from the organizers, the said subpoena would also collect information on associated entities on the "planning, organization, and funding" of the Trump rallies, as well as how individuals and entities coordinated their activities leading up to the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

