Officials from a Texas border county will sue the Biden administration over the more than 30,000 Haitian migrants that surged in their state.

Officials from the Val Verde County, the county in Texas that oversees the international bridge in Del Rio where the migrant encampment was held, voted unanimously on Tuesday resorting to legal action against the Biden's administration.

The said move aims to force lawmakers to take action on the record-high illegal border crossings.

Val Verde County Commissioner Beau Nettleton, who leads the charge with the lawsuit, said that he had enough of the ongoing immigration crisis at the border.

"We've talked about immigration reform for as long as I can remember," Nettleton said, adding that even though both parties had control of Washington in the last 20 years, they "still failed to do anything" about the immigration crisis that they have at present time.

Texas County to Collaborate With Other Border Counties in Challenging the Biden Administration

Val Verde County officials would also seek help from other border counties in legally challenging the Biden administration to make them act on the migrant surge.

Nettleton shared that it is the time for their fellow border counties and cities to join forces and challenge the immigration policies of the United States that prompted the largest influx of migrants at the southern border.

However, the Val Verde County Commissioner acknowledged that he still does not have the answer if the immigration crisis would be solved by a lawsuit. However, he said that the move "draws attention" to the problem.

"They took the same oath of office that I did, which was to uphold the Constitution," Nettleton said about the officials from the Biden administration, adding that lawmakers need to "comply with that oath and do their job to stop" the ongoing migrant surge.

The commissioner also noted that the Texas county he oversees has a 50 percent population sitting underneath the international bridge where the Haitian migrant encampment was established.

"How is a town of this size, with our tax base supposed to deal with that problem [Haitian migrants surge]," Nettleton underscored.

It can be recalled that the migrant encampment under the international bridge in Del Rio was emptied in the previous week, and reports noted that the last group of Haitian migrants was transferred to Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition.

Although Nettleton shared the plans about border counties seeking legal action against the Biden administration, it was not clear when the Texas county would file the said lawsuit.

Mexico Deports 70 Haitian Migrants Back to Haiti

The U.S. was not the only country where Haitian Migrants continue to flood. On Wednesday, Mexico sent at least 70 Haitian migrants back into their home country by plane.

The Mexican government confirmed that the move was a part of an "assisted voluntary return" to Haiti, as Mexico's Interior and Foreign Ministries highlighted in the statement that the flight is included in an agreement between authorities of Mexico and Haiti.

The said group of Haitian migrants that were flown back to their home country included 13 children

An estimated of 8,000 haitian migrants went to Mexico in fear of being deported back to Haiti. Thousands of Haitian migrants were reported to gather in the city of Tapachula.

