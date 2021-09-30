The search for Gabby Petito in Wyoming has led to a discovery of the remains of a Texas man, who was reported missing since late August.

The remains of Robert "Bob" Lowery were discovered by the Teton County Search & Rescue on Tuesday at the base of Teton Pass in Wyoming following a four-hour search with at least three K-9 teams and 25 search volunteers.

The Teton County Search & Rescue teams and volunteers spent their Tuesday afternoon recovering the body of the 46-year-old man from the mountainside.

The area where the man's body was found is located 45 miles from where Gabby Petito's remains were discovered, NBC New York reported.

In a statement, the Teton County Search & Rescue said the widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to the case of Lowery, a visitor from Houston, Texas.

The Teton County Search & Rescue noted that the news coverage of Gabby Petito that mentioned Lowery prompted tips about the Texas man.

"(It) resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his (Lowery) possible last seen point,"

We have issued the following news release regarding today's missing person search on Teton Pass. Thank you to all of our volunteers and dog teams who helped. We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/H241WuY6cv — TCSAR (@TetonCountySAR) September 28, 2021

READ NEXT: Florida Campsite Documents Reveal Brian Laundrie and His Parents Went Camping After Gabby Petito Vanished

Remains of Texas Man Discovered in Wyoming

Robert "Bob" Lowery was last seen at the Black Canyon area on August 20 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Before he disappeared, the Texas man was reportedly seen in hotel camera images wearing a black baseball cap with a gold letter "P," and boarding a Lyft vehicle carrying a black Nike duffel bag.

Witnesses who recently came forward told authorities of seeing Lowery around 3 p.m. on August 20, sitting alone near a rock on the Black Canyon Trail.

Using this information, searchers were able to track the Texas man's location to the said trail. They discovered what they believe is likely Lowery's body "off trail on a steep, wooded slope" together with the Nike duffle bag and the baseball cap decorated with a gold "P."

Lowery's sister, Leigh Lowery, told the Jackson Hole News & Guide that the bag contained a tent and sleeping bag.

Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the body's identification and the man's cause of death. But they have already notified Lowery's family. Lowery's sister has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the education of the Texas man's two children.

Gabby Petito's remains were found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park on September 19. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Fight Between Brian Laundrie's Neighbor and Protester Breaks Out Outside His Home in Florida

A neighbor of the Laundrie family in North Port, Florida has reportedly punched one of the protesters on Wednesday night for allegedly trespassing on his property.

Reports said two protesters with megaphones have been yelling at Brian Laundrie's family from outside the home for the past few days.

In a video, Laundrie's neighbor was seen shouting to protester John Riches on the street while a woman accompanying him was standing several feet away.

The neighbor, who thought Riches was on his property, swung with an open hand as Riches tried to pull out his phone.

"You can sit here all you want with your megaphone. I don't care, but you come on my property again, I'm going to f------ beat your a--," the neighbor said. Riches then explained that he did not go to his property, adding that he'd call 911.

The neighbor then faked a punch then went back and forth as he continued to yell at Riches to stay away from his property. According to the North Port Police Department, Laundrie's neighbor was arrested later in the evening and charged with battery.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Fox News reported that Laundrie reportedly bought a cellphone from an AT&T store in North Port the day his parents claimed to have last seen him. The report said Brian Laundrie was spotted "with an older woman" inside the store.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie over debit card fraud. As of Wednesday, Gabby Petito's fiance remained on the loose. Duane Chapman's team reportedly did not found evidence that Brian Laundrie was on Egmont Key by Wednesday night.

READ MORE: Man Claims He Saw Brian Laundrie a Day Before Gabby Petito Disappeared; Laundrie's Parents Called 911 on Dog the Bounty Hunter

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: FBI Looks at Phone, Travel Records as Search for Brian Laundrie Continues - From FOX 13 Tampa Bay