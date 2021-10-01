A forensic expert has offered her opinion on why the full autopsy results on Gabby Petito's remains are yet to be released.

Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

An autopsy was performed on the body, and the Teton County coroner's "initial determination for the manner of death" was a homicide.

Petito's body is yet to be released. In a press conference this week, her stepfather, Jim Schmidt, said that her body has still not been released despite the YouTuber's funeral being held in New York.

Gabby Petito's Autopsy May Show' Signs of Trauma'

Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory director, told The Sun that quickly ruling Petito's death a homicide generally indicates that the "cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her."

Shen believed that there could have been "visible trauma consistent with some kind of attack" like gunshot or knife wounds or signs of strangulation.

According to Shen, the official cause of death and the full autopsy report will likely take weeks to be released since many in-depth toxicological tests must be completed to provide "all information her body has to offer."

Petito's stepfather said that part of their goal was to bring her home "as quickly as possibly." However, he noted that it's also crucial for the FBI, the Teton County coroner's office, and the Teton County sheriff's office to hold onto Petito "for as long as they need" to not impede the investigation in any way.

"We wanted her home immediately, but we understand their position and we know that she's safe with them," Schmidt noted.

Petito's stepfather said they felt it was important for her to come home "so we could mourn her and celebrate her life and be with our family and friends."

Thus, he said when authorities are ready to release Gabby Petito's body, they will bring her home. The YouTuber's official cause of death will remain pending until final autopsy results are in.

Gabby Petito Told Cops Brian Laundrie Assaulted Her

A new bodycam video obtained by Fox News on Thursday showed that Gabby Petito told a Utah cop that her fiance Brian Laundrie assaulted her during their August 12 domestic dispute.

New York Post reported that the attack allegedly happened shortly before police stopped them at the entrance of Arches National Park. A crying Gabby Petito told police that Brian Laundrie "didn't like hit me in the face" or "didn't like punch me," but cut her "with his nail."

"Well he like, grabbed me with his nail, and I guess that's why it looks, I definitely have a cut right here... I can feel it, when I touch it, it burns," she said reportedly said as she rubbed her cheek.

Gabby Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip with Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

The FBI has already issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie over debit card fraud. As of Thursday, Gabby Petito's fiance remained on the loose.

