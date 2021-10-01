A man "wearing full ninja garb" set off a scramble among members of a U.S. Army special operations unit after he attacked them in the middle of the night in the California desert.

The incident resulted in at least two injuries, according to police records.

'Ninja' Attacks U.S. Army Members

According to NPR, the attack started at around 1 a.m. on September 18 when a sword-wielding man dressed as a ninja went to the Inyokern Airport in Kern County, north of Los Angeles. Authorities in Ridgecrest, California received a report about it.

The statement of the Kern County sheriff's deputies on Friday said they found out that the mysterious man has assaulted a victim at the scene with a sword, and thrown a rock through a hangar window, that hit another victim in the head.

Based on a Stars and Stripes report, the victims were members of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR). The report noted that the military personnel was present at the airport as part of their training exercises.

'Ninja' Disobeys Deputies' Orders

The incident report quickly drew attention after it was posted on social media. The report noted that a staff sergeant was smoking a late-night cigarette close to the airport hangar when an unknown man wearing a full ninja garb approached him with questions.

The ninja attacker asked the member of the U.S. Army if he knew who he was and where his family was. The sergeant answered that he did not have any idea about his family and their location, prompting the man to slash him using a katana. The move hit the leg of the sergeant and his phone.

After he managed to get away with the ninja attacker, the sergeant ran and jumped on a fence to reach a building, joining other members from his company. Once the captain knew the attack, he ordered his people to lock the doors and called 911 for assistance.

Despite the defensive move made by members of the U.S. Army, the ninja attacker kicked and punched doors and windows.

The Ridgecrest Police Department's blotter from that night said a 911 call came in from someone at the airport and said that 26 military members were "hunkered down in a hanger (sic) wondering where help is."

Police officers located the ninja suspect on a nearby road.

However, the sheriff's office said the ninja attacker refused to follow commands and brandished the sword at deputies. Projectile rounds were used but were ineffective.

The man ran, and that's when deputies had a chance to use a Taser on him. The move from the deputies prompted the man to drop the sword, and deputies were able to take him into custody. He was later on identified as Gino Rivera.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested for attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon, brandishing a weapon with the intent to resist or prevent an arrest, vandalism, and obstructing or delaying a peace officer in the performance of their duties.

