As a part of the effort to recognize organizations that help the Hispanic community, Wells Fargo was honored by the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) as its Corporation of the Year.

The honor was conferred to the financial institution during the annual USHCC conference, recognizing Wells Fargo and its outstanding efforts to support an inclusive economic recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Partnering with Wells Fargo to drive equitable access to capital for the Hispanic and Latino community has been fulfilling and powerful during the ongoing pandemic," said USHCC President and CEO Ramiro Cavazos.

"Their commitment to addressing internal racial disparities as well as serving underrepresented communities illustrates that in the wake of a cultural reckoning, meaningful change is possible. We are honored to present this award to Wells Fargo and to work in partnership with one another," Cavazos added.

In 2020 and 2021, Wells Fargo has made efforts to diversify its senior leadership inside the company and develop programs that directly provide economic relief to minority-owned enterprises and communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Together with the USHCC, the Latino Business Action Network, and other organizations, Wells Fargo works to expand Latino entrepreneurship in the United States by fostering and sponsoring programs that focus on mentorship, business development training, and technical assistance.

"Wells Fargo is honored to be recognized by the USHCC as the 2021 Corporation of the Year," shared Charlie Scharf.

He expressed appreciation to the USHCC mission and added that Wells Fargo is proud to work with the organization and Hispanic-owned businesses for a "meaningful, inclusive economic recovery" after the pandemic.

