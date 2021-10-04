A Florida man has been accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl. He was detained in the Indian River County Jail on September 27.

The Florida man was identified as Andrew Michael Mustapick, 66. It was alleged that he met the girl, then 17, through a 19-year-old friend, according to a Law and Crime report.

Mustapick was said to have agreed to buy the older girl a car in exchange for sex with the younger girl.

The younger girl, who is now 18, told authorities that after Mustapick bought the car, she was forced to have sex with him and made her sign a contract.

August 26 records show that the victim had reported the account to Cpl. Ernesto Macias and Detective Aaron Scranton, according to a TC Palm report.

Sexual Abuse of the Teenage Girl

The girl told officials that she was the victim of a sex crime that first happened on June 8, 2020 at the older man's home.

Mustapick's residence was also his registered business address in Morningside Drive.

Scranton wrote in a report that the girl had remembered a clause within it stating that she would be Mustapick's sex slave twice a week on Mondays and Fridays for the next five years.

The 18-year-old said that the contract had also stated the number of hours she was about to spend with Mustapick, including the nature of the sexual acts that she was ordered to do.

She also noted that she was returned to the residence two more times in the 2017 white Volkswagen Jetta, which Mustapick had bought, according to a Boston 25 News report.

She stopped returning after the third sexual encounter with Mustapick.

The 66-year-old then took back the vehicle after the girl did not follow through to the end of the contract.

Authorities said that they had found evidence that backed up the story of the teenage girl, including pictures and footage on her phone of sex acts and other images of her and Mustapick at his home.

The investigators said that all of those were taken when she was 17.

The officials had also looked into the purchase of the Volkswagen Jetta on June 3, 2020. On June 13, the title was registered to Mustapick and the name of the older teen.

However, the vehicle was sold on August 24, 2020, according to the report.

TC Palm had also reported that the detectives had listened in on controlled phone calls between Mustapick and the teenage girl in late August 2021.

At first, Mustapick had refused to answer the calls and claimed that he does not remember the girl. However, the report stated that Mustapick had started to contact her again. On September 19, Mustapick had started to ask her to meet in person.

The 66-year-old man allegedly asked if the now 18-year-old was finished with high school.

Scranton noted that listening to the call had shown that Mustapick had known the girl from interactions with her last year, which had contradicted his earlier statements.

In one last call, Mustapick said that he was interested in starting another contract after the teen had told him she had experienced "a financial hardship" and claimed that she wanted to uphold another contract this time.

Mustapick was released after posting $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on October 25.

Written by: Mary Webber

