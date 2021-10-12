A Wyoming medical examiner had announced on Tuesday that 22-year-old Gabby Petito had died by strangulation. Petito's remains were discovered in September in a national park.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said that Petito's manner of death was a homicide, according to an ABC News Go report.

Blue noted they had been conducting a "detailed investigation" in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation that included a full-body computed tomography scan, as well as examinations done by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist.

The medical examiner added that Petito was not pregnant at the time of her death, but did not say whether he suspects Laundrie is responsible for Petito's homicide.

He said that Wyoming statutes set how much information he is allowed to release about the result of the autopsy.

Blue said that Laundrie being a suspect will be up to law enforcement to determine.

READ NEXT: Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Supposed Beach Wedding in Florida Cancelled Due to COVID Pandemic

Gabby Petito's Autopsy

Blue said before she was found that their initial determination is the body was in the wilderness for three to four weeks. It would place her time of death in mid to late August, according to an NBC News report.

Blue said that death for people in the domestic violence is rampant and Petito's case was among those. He added that it's unfortunate that these other deaths do not get as much coverage as Petito's case.

Meanwhile, the Laundrie family's attorney, Steven Bertolino, repeated that Laundrie is not a suspect for Petito's death or disappearance.

Bertolino said that Petito's death at such a young age is a tragedy. He added that Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Petito.

Bertolino said that Laundrie is still missing and they will address the pending fraud charge against him when he is located.

Gabby Petito's Death and Disappearance

Petito's body was discovered in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, which was near the Grand Teton National Park. She was found on September 19, just eight days after her family reported her missing, according to a Yahoo News report.

Laundrie was identified as a person of interest by police in North Port, Florida, where he and Petito lived with Laundrie's parents before going on their trip.

Laundrie was reported missing on September 17, which was four days after they told police he told them that he was going for a hike in a nearby nature reserve.

Authorities have been searching the 24,565-acre Carlton Reserve for any sightings of Laundrie. There have been reported sightings of Laundrie along the Appalachian trail in Canada and in Mexico. However, those were still unconfirmed.

The FBI had served a search warrant at Laundrie's home a day after the discovery of Petito's body.

A federal arrest warrant was also released on September 22 for Laundrie on grounds of alleged unauthorized use of a Capital One debit card owned by Petito.

Meanwhile, Petito's family has issued public pleas for Laundrie's parents to cooperate with authorities.

Police noted that the Laundries did not share any helpful information in the search for Petito.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie Manhunt: Parents of Gabby Petito's Fiancé Change the Date of Florida Fugitive's Disappearance

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation: Coroner's full press conference - from Fox 13 Tampa Bay





