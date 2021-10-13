Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during an energy conference that he saw the possibility of working with United States President Joe Biden in controlling energy and security.

Putin: Relations with Biden is Stable, Constructive

According to NDTV, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, shared the possible collaboration during an energy conference attended by top executives of Exxon Mobil and other oil majors. Putin claimed that he had established a solid working relationship with President Joe Biden. He saw the possibility of hosting issues from arms control to energy and security with the U.S.

Despite many disputes that have driven relations to post-Cold War lows, Putin was largely silent on the discussion and chose instead to focus on the potential of mending fences.

Putin emphasized that Russia was ready for constructive talks on arms control. The Russian president said that the two sides also had "objective mutual interests," not only in fighting terrorism and money laundering but also in stabilizing energy markets and combating tax-havens.

Moreover, Putin said that the possible collaboration would definitely lead one way or another to their relations being repaired. The Russian president also said that it would stop the U.S. political establishment from speculating on the U.S.-Russian relations to the detriment of its own interests and those of its companies.

The statement of Putin referred to the U.S. sanctions, which he said had caused Exxon Mobil to abandon lucrative contracts in Russia.

The Russian president also shared that his relations with Biden and his administration were stable and constructive.

U.S.-Russia Ties, Talks, Disputes

This week, Biden sent Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, who is a top Russia expert, to the country's capital Moscow for talks regarding the two countries' respective embassies. The American president wanted to resolve the issue regarding the size and functioning of the two countries' embassies in each other's capitals.

On Wednesday, Nuland shared that she had had productive talks with the officials in the Kremlin. She added that the U.S. was committed to establishing a stable, predictable relationship with Russia.

Recently, the ties were badly strained due to a host of other issues, including cyber-attacks launched from Russia against U.S. businesses and the arrest of leftist Alexei Navalny, the most prominent domestic opponent of the Russian president.

However, during a summit in June in Geneva held by both leaders, Biden said that the U.S. would find out in the next six months to a maximum of one year whether there would be a collaboration.

Biden said that the timeframe would be crucial whether there would be a possibility of establishing a worthwhile strategic dialogue with Russia.

