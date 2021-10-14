America's Got Talent (AGT) judge Howie Mandel updated his fans about his condition after passing out at a local Starbucks in Los Angeles and being rushed to a hospital.

Mandel took to Twitter on Wednesday to tell his supporters that he's home and doing better.

READ NEXT: Paul McCartney Blames John Lennon for Beatles Breakup: 'I'm Not the Person Who Instigated the Split'

'AGT' Judge Howie Mandel Says He Passed Out Due to Dehydration and Low Blood Sugar

The "AGT" judge said he fainted due to dehydration and low blood sugar. He then thanked the medical personnel who took care of him and everyone who reached out to him after the news broke.

"I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out, but I am doing ok!" Mandel said.

I am home and doing better. I was dehydrated and had low blood sugar. I appreciate the great doctors and nurses that took such good care of me. Thank you to everyone who reached out but I am doing ok! — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) October 14, 2021

According to reports, Howie Mandel was with his wife and friends at a Starbucks in the Woodland Hills when he fainted and fell over at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Upon fainting, the 65-year-old comedian was placed on a cement bench while people nearby called paramedics for help, Fox News reported.

When help arrived, Mandel was reportedly to be alert. But he was still brought by the Los Angeles City Fire Department personnel to a nearby hospital as a precaution. The said Starbucks where the AGT judge fainted was reported to be the place he frequented for his morning coffee run.

Howie Mandel Underwent Endoscopy and Colonoscopy

It was not the first time that Howie Mandel went to a hospital this week. Three days ago, the AGT judge also went for a trip to a hospital, as he underwent a routine colonoscopy and endoscopy, The Daily Mail reported.

The star posted a TikTok video from the hospital where he was seen wearing a red hospital robe for the procedure and admitted that he was still under the influence of heavy medication.

"I had an endoscopy and a colonoscopy. I hope the endoscopy comes first, and I hope it's a different piece of equipment," Mandel jokingly told the nurse.

Mandel tagged #hospital, #recovery, #AGT, #audition in his post.

The nurse then said that the procedure was done just like what the comedian said, but Mandel contended that it was not the case humorously, arguing that he got a different taste in his mouth.

Howie Mandel also shared in the TikTok video that the patient next to his bed in the recovery room recognized his voice and tried to audition on AGT "as he waking up."

"You tryin' to get on the show [AGT]... I don't know I'm not casting, but you sound a really good contestant," Mandel told the patient next to him.

Howie Mandel has previously opened up about his struggles with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, particularly regarding his fear of germs.

READ MORE: Get To Know Anya Taylor-Joy Through What's Inside the Bag of 'The Queen's Gambit' Star

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Howie Mandel Rushed to Hospital After Fainting at Starbucks - From Us Weekly