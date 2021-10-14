Former FBI official Andrew G. McCabe has restored his full pension after he was unceremoniously dismissed during former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

McCabe said in a statement that politics should never play a role in the fair application of justice and civil service personnel decisions, according to an NBC News report. He added that he hopes the result of his lawsuit will encourage men and women of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue to protect the American people by doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation.

McCabe, 53, will be able to officially retire and receive his pension and other benefits under the settlement, according to The New York Times report. He will also get about $200,000 in missed pension payments.

The department had also agreed to expunge any mention of his firing from FBI personnel records. McCabe is also set to receive the cuff links given to senior executives and a plaque with his mounted FBI credentials and badge.

However, the Justice Department did not admit any wrongdoing. A notice of the lawsuit's dismissal was also filed in a federal court.

McCabe expressed his gratitude to his lawyers, who will be paid more than $500,000 in legal fees by the government.

The law firm of Arnold & Porter will donate the money to its foundation, which gives scholarships to minority law students, among other things.

Andrew McCabe's Firing

McCabe was fired in March 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the Justice Department's inspector general determined he had misled internal investigators about his involvement in a news media leak, according to an Associated Press News report.

The termination came hours before he was about to retire, which would deny him his pension.

However, McCabe denied intentionally deceiving anyone and was never criminally charged. He also claimed that his firing was politically motivated.

McCabe led the FBI in 2017 and has become a target of attacks from Trump. He took control of the bureau after the abrupt firing of Director James Comey, who was leading the Russian investigation for its interference in the 2016 presidential election.

NBC News reported that McCabe said in the lawsuit that Trump demanded his "personal allegiance" and had tried to retaliate when he refused to give it.

McCabe was part of the FBI leadership that opened an investigation into whether any Trump campaign associated had conspired with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

The NY Times reported that Trump had urged the Justice Department to get rid of McCabe.

McCabe's lawsuit that his firing was a critical element to Trump's plan and scheme to rid the FBI and the Justice Department not loyal to the president.

The former FBI official's lawyer also argued that McCabe should have been given 30 days' notice before he was fired, being a civil servant.

Trump had reportedly celebrated on Twitter after McCabe was fired, saying it was a "great day for the hard-working men and women of the FBI."

He added that it was also a great day for democracy.

