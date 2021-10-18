Former U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the Congress select committee, led by the Democrats, to try to stop the documents related to the January 6 Capitol riot from being turned over to the panel.

Aside from the House select committee that is trying to investigate the Capitol riot events, the National Archives is also included in the lawsuit, according to an NPR report.

The lawsuit stated that the Committee's request for the documents is nothing less than a "vexatious, illegal fishing expedition" that was endorsed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The lawsuit added that it is designed to unconstitutionally probe Trump and his administration. It was filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.

Trump said in a lawsuit that the laws do not permit such "an impulsive, egregious action" against a former president and his close administration officials.

The former president had urged former officials in his administration not to comply with the subpoenas from the House panel.

Trump had cited the executive privilege. However, it only applies to the current sitting president, not the former ones.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump Campaign Paid Over $4.3 Million to Capitol Riot Organizers Before the Jan. 6 Event: Report

January 6 Documents

At least one Trump ally, Steve Bannon, has defied the subpoena issued by the House panel, according to an Associated Press News report.

The Biden administration noted that the violent event that enveloped Capitol Hill was such as an extraordinary event that merited waiving the privilege that usually protects White House communications.

Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su said that the president's decision on the submission of the documents applied to Bannon, as well. Su added that they are not aware of any basis for his refusal to appear for a deposition.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, heading the committee, has denounced Trump's executive privilege, claiming it as "insufficient, blanket, and vague," according to a USA Today report.

The House committee panel responsible for the investigation of the Capitol riot demanded a range of executive branch papers related to intelligence gathered before the attack. It also includes security preparations during and before the siege, and pro-Trump rallies held that day.

They are also looking at Trump's false claims that he won the election.

In September, the select committee had received thousands of pages of documents regarding the January 6 event. However, they did not describe the contents of the documents further, according to a CBS News report.

The committee noted that the documents supplement the material that they've received from other House Committees related to their earlier probes of the Capitol riot.

Some of the agencies that were asked to hand over related documents were the Defense Department, Homeland Security Department, Department of Justice, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Department of the Interior, the National Counterterrorism Center, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence were asked to hand over the requested records.

The committee had its first public hearing in late July, wherein officers who had defended the Capitol had testified about their experience.

The officers had recounted their physical and emotional injuries from that day.

READ MORE: Pres. Joe Biden Says He Does Not Care if People Think He's 'Satan Reincarnate' After Expressing Support On Bipartisan Probe of Capitol Riot

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Trump sues to block release of documents to Jan. 6 committee - from 10 Tampa Bay





