A Brian Laundrie lookalike was questioned by federal investigators at gunpoint and was handcuffed as authorities worked on confirming his identity.

Severin Beckwith was mistaken by tipsters as the main person of interest in Gabby Petito's case. He was traveling with his companion Anna Brettman, according to a Daily Mail report.

Beckwith was napping at a North Carolina lodge when officials had entered their room. He noted that they were wearing riot shields, with a text saying they were U.S. Marshals.

He added that handguns were pointed at his face. Beckwith was then handcuffed and then taken into the hotel hallway while investigators were working on confirming his identity.

One of the agents that were checking Beckwith had noted that he had a notch in the upper part of his inner ear, just like Laundrie.

He was released after providing an ID and showing he did not have any tattoos like Laundrie, according to a TMZ report.

Beckwith was fingerprinted by the U.S. He was also warned that she should shave his beard for the foreseeable future.

The Laundrie lookalike said that he immediately regretted shaving his beard as he has "less of a chin than Laundrie does."

Beckwith and his companion Brettman were given a free night's stay and free breakfast at the lodge for their incident before moving along on the Appalachian Trail, according to a Washington Examiner report.

Brian Laundrie Manhunt

The nature reserve where police had been conducting their manhunt for Laundrie was seen with police tapes across one of its entrances. The station noted that it was the first time it had seen police tape being used at the reserve, according to a New York Post report.

Meanwhile, some of those following the investigation on Petito's case had drawn parallels between the case and the murder of Kristin Smart from 25 years ago.

Petito's remains were discovered in Wyoming in September 19. Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, reported her missing on September 11, adding that he had not spoken to her daughter since August 30.

Petito was last with her fiancé, Laundrie, traveling across the country and visiting national parks in her white van. However, Laundrie had returned to North Port, Florida on September 1. He had made it back with the van, but not with Petito, according to a Fox News report.

Police had tried to speak with Laundrie. However, his parents had allegedly "had papers at the door" instructing police to contact their attorney, according to Petito's father, Joe Petito.

Petito's mother said that they remembered Laundrie being a quiet and polite young man. Schmidt added that he even read books to their youngest child.

Schmidt saw the bodycam footage and said that it was just hard to watch. She added that she wanted to jump through the screen and rescue her daughter, according to an Independent report.

Petito's cause of death was manual strangulation, according to a Wyoming medical examiner's finding.

