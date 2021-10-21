The Taliban has reportedly beheaded a member of the Afghan female volleyball team with photos of the female player's severed head posted on social media.

The Afghan female volleyball player, Mahjabin Hakimi, was considered to be one of the best players in the Kabul Municipality Volleyball Club, according to a New York Post report.

She was killed in Kabul as members of the Taliban searched for female sports players, according to her coach.

The Afghan female volleyball player was killed earlier in October. However, her family had been threatened, resulting in her death remaining mostly hidden.

Her coach was using a pseudonym, Suraya Afzali, due to fears for her safety.

There were conflicting reports about Hakimi's death. However, the Payk Investigative Journalism Center had confirmed that she was in fact "beheaded by the Taliban in Kabul," according to a Sports Bible report.

Afzali said that all the players of the volleyball team and the rest of the women athletes are in bad situations feeling fear, adding that everyone has been forced to flee or live in unknown places.

READ NEXT: Afghanistan Ambassador Says Pres. Joe Biden Doesn't Care About Women, Children Left Behind; Will Take Time Before Country Trusts Another U.S. President

Afghan Female Volleyball Players

In September, two former members of the team noted that players from the Afghanistan women's volleyball team are hiding from the Taliban, with one member of the squad being killed last month, according to a BBC News report.

Around 30 players were hoping to escape from Afghanistan due to fear for their lives. Some of the team members were moving between provinces to avoid being seen by the Taliban.

One member, Zahra Fayazi, had arrived in the U.K. after fleeing her home country. Fayazi played for the Afghan women's volleyball team for seven years before being in a coaching position. She said that she is still in contact with her former members.

Fayazi noted that some of the members burned their sports equipment to save their families and their lives, adding that they did not want to keep anything sports-related.

Some of their players from provinces were also threatened many times by their relatives who are members of the Taliban and followers of the group.

Fayazi and other players using the pseudonym Sophia called on the International Olympic Committee and International Volleyball Federation to help the volleyball team in escaping Afghanistan.

A spokesman for the IOC said that the organization is helping many sportsmen and women, as well as sports administrators in Afghanistan.

An FIVB spokeswoman said that helping anyone from the Afghan volleyball team is extremely sensitive and they will not be giving further details regarding the matter to respect the privacy and safety of those involved.

The Taliban Taking Control of Afghanistan

The U.S. had withdrawn its troops on the August 31 deadline and left the country in the hands of the militant group.

Since then, the group was being watched around the world if they will re-create their hardline ruling as they did in the late 1990s.

The Taliban has also tried to gain a seat in the United Nations, with some opposition from a group of women.

Afghan politician and peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi said that the UN needs to give the seat to somebody who respects the rights of everyone in Afghanistan, according to a Reuters report.

Naheed Fareed, a former politician, said that the Taliban had promised that they would allow women to resume their jobs and go back to school, but they did not uphold that commitment.

READ MORE: 2 Afghan Refugees Staying in Wisconsin Arrested for Trying to Rape Child, Strangle Woman

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Watch: Taliban Behead a Member of Afghan Junior Women's National Volleyball Team - from Cobrapost





