Afghanistan's ambassador the U.S. Adela Raz said that she has lost trust in the U.S. government while claiming that U.S. President Joe Biden does not care about the women and children who were left behind.

It was Raz's first time to talk since Afghanistan fell to the insurgent group, according to a Daily Mail report.

Raz also noted that she did not trust the U.S. government after its withdrawal from the country. She said that she had lost some trust in U.S. policies, including her own leadership and government policies.

She also criticized the Biden administration for withdrawing without negotiations on behalf of the vulnerable Afghans, such as the women and children.

She also noted that she could not say for sure whether the Afghan people would be able to trust another U.S. president.

Raz was appointed by former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in her position in July and has refused to step down since the Taliban took over the country.

She had also refused to recognize their new government and became a refugee in her own embassy.

Raz on Biden's Leadership

Raz said that she and her colleagues had been "super excited" when Biden took office in January last year, according to a Business Insider report.

She said she believed that he would not withdraw U.S. troops from the country or would at least renegotiate the deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump had sealed with the Taliban in February 2020.

However, it became clear that Biden did not plan to install more conditions on the Taliban, according to Raz.

Raz said that it was well accepted to them that U.S. troops would withdraw but there would be more conditions on the Taliban.

The Afghanistan ambassador said that the Biden administration has declined to meet with her.

Afghanistan Under Taliban Rule

Meanwhile, millions of teenage girls in Afghanistan are waiting to return to their class as high schools remain closed, which had raised fears about the future of female education under Taliban rule.

The Taliban had allowed boys in the ages seven to 12 to attend classes last month. However, they noted a "safe learning environment" was needed before girls could return to school, according to an Aljazeera report.

The Taliban's Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabihullah Mujahid said that they are working on a procedure to allow teenage girls back into the classroom.

Mujahid had vowed to allow women to work and study when it took over Afghanistan on August 15.

However, the militant group has told female government workers to stay at home and had announced an all-male cabinet.

They had also closed the Ministry of Women's Affairs, which had put them under accusation of harassment and abuse of female protesters across the nation.

Toorpekai Momand, an education advocate, said that the delay on girls' education had led many to ask questions such as "why do the Taliban have a problem with us" and why their rights are being taken away.

