After a hot start at home, the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks were overpowered by the Miami Heat, 137-95, in Florida on Thursday night.

According to Hot Hot Hoops, the Miami Heat lived up to its name as the squad came on fire in their season opener. The Heat outscored the Milwaukee team in all four quarters despite the presence of "The Greek Freak," who led the charge in ousting them in the playoffs the last post-season.

Miami Heat Ignite Early in Regular Season

The Miami team displayed their biggest weapon this season, their defense, swarming the Bucks early on the game while hitting their shots in transition.

The on-fire defense displayed by the Heat was translated by the Miami team in points early in the game. All Heat players who entered the floor were aggressive, showing that they were eager to crush the visiting team, Bucks.

Compared to last year, the Heat showed their firepower immediately. Jimmy Butler did work not only in transition but also attacked the paint. Also, Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo showed his improvement as a scorer on the opening night.

Bam attacked the rim for the first bucket of the season. The Heat big man also visited the free-throw line, showing his improved shooting at the charity stripe. Bam scored seven of Miami's first eleven points in their season opener.

The Miami Heat looked energized since the tip-off. They exploded for a 12-0 run and did not look back. The Heat turned the lead into a 22-3 run, with Tyler Herro, Dewayne Dedmon, and PJ Tucker getting involved on the offensive end of the floor.

Max Strus carried his good showing in the pre-season to the opening night as he came into the game and immediately went to work with a driving bucket and a three. The first quarter seemed to be a statement to the team that swept the Heat in the first round last season.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry exited early in the game after a nasty-looking ankle roll, but he had returned to the game, which gave some Heat fans a good sign this season.

Despite not having the veteran point guard on the floor, Miami maintained their assault on Milwaukee with Jimmy Butler getting on the scoreboard. Jimmy outplayed Giannis in the offensive and the defensive end.

The Heat never gave the Bucks a chance to come back into the game, burying them in each quarter of the game.

Struggling Milwaukee Bucks in Miami

The Bucks struggled in the game with both Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday out. Giannis Antetokounmpo played as the center for the Bucks most of the game, which placed him in foul trouble.

The Greek Freak only scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, with 2 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo's co-star Khris Middleton only scored 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists on the game.

