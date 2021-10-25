Social media users had taken a jab at President Joe Biden's hand gestures similar to that of the cartoon character Beavis from animated TV series "Beavis and Butt-head" after the president's recent town hall.

Fox News reported that social media users draw comparisons between the gestures of Biden and Beavis after the president was seen at one point standing with his arms locked and fists clinched for nearly 20 seconds during the town hall in Baltimore on October 21.

Many shared the clipped moment on social media, including political commentator Mike Cernovich who had asked, "What is Biden doing?"

Former NBA player Andrew Bogut also reacted to the Biden meme, tweeting that the president is "straight comedy," adding "Uhhh Beavis."

Other users also shared photos of the president with the picture of Beavis, showing the same hand gestures. A Twitter user noted that Biden was "pretty good" at imitating Beavis. Another user asked rhetorically if anyone has ever seen Biden and Beavis in the same room.

The word "Cornholio" became a trending topic on Twitter shortly after the town hall as netizens compared Joe Biden to Beavis, who is known for a hyperactive alter-ego, The Great Cornholio.

President Joe Biden's Town Hall

The White House has walked back on multiple comments that Joe Biden made during the CNN town hall, including a commitment to defend Taiwan from a possible attack by China, New York Post reported.

Biden noted that he did not want a "Cold War with China," but he wanted to make China understand that the U.S. is not going to step back and "change any of our views."

Town hall moderator Anderson Cooper then asked if the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense if China attacked, which Biden answered "yes." The president noted that the U.S. has a commitment to do that.

The statement seemed to anger the Chinese Communist Party, with a Foreign Ministry spokesperson saying in an interview with Global Times that no one should underestimate the "strong resolve, determination and capability of the Chinese people" in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The spokesperson added that China has no room for compromise. The spokesperson also warned the U.S. to be cautious in "words and deed" and "refrain from sending any wrong signal to secessionists," Taiwan.

A White House spokesperson said Joe Biden was not "announcing any change" in their policy, according to another Fox News report. The spokesperson added that the U.S. defense relationship with Taiwan is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act.

The Taiwan Relations Act states that the U.S. will make such defense articles and services available to Taiwan as may be necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability.

The White House spokesperson said they would continue to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo. U.S. presidents have pursued a policy of "strategic ambiguity" so that China would not know exactly what the U.S response would be to an attack.

Aside from the issue of China, the White House also made a clarification on Biden's statement about using National Guard troops as truck drivers to help alleviate some of the supply-chain crisis.

The White House noted that they are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard on a federal level, adding that the request to use the National Guard at the state level is under the preview of governors.

