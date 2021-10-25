A shooting that occurred in a shopping mall in Idaho killed at least two and injured four others on Monday.

The incident occurred at the Boise Town Square Mall in Idaho, as Boise Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area around 2 p.m., The Daily Mail reported.

Boise Police chief, Ryan Lee, said that officers found somebody who matched the suspect's description as their officers engaged in an exchange of gunfire resulting in the suspect's arrest, according to a CBS News report.

Idaho Shooting Victimizes 6, Including Two People Dead

At least two individuals were killed as the shooter opened fire in the Idaho mall on Monday afternoon. Four other individuals were reportedly injured, including a police officer who was hurt during the exchange of gunfire with the suspect. The said officer was released from the hospital.

The two individuals who died were among the six individuals who were initially reported as injured in the wake of the shooting incident, NBC News reported. The officers did not provide additional details on the victims of the recent Idaho mall shooting. Chief Lee shared that they are working to notify the families of the said victims before releasing their names.

Meanwhile, Boise police said on Monday night that the suspect, who was wounded during the exchange of gunfire with the officers, was in critical condition, New York Post reported.

Officers believe that the shooter acted alone on the scene, as Chief Lee pointed out that the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

"Again, this is an ongoing investigation. We really, at this time, can not see any motivation behind it [shooting]," Lee stressed.

People Locked in Idaho Mall During Shooting

As the shooting in Idaho mall occurred, shoppers in the mall reportedly fled to the nearest business to hide from the shooter.

Reports of people locked in a storeroom at the Boise Mall also surfaced on the internet.

My wife is locked in a storeroom at the Boise Mall. There were multiple gun shots. People running everywhere. — Boise, Better (@BoiseBetter) October 25, 2021

A Twitter user identified as @BoiseBetter shared that his wife was locked in the storeroom of the shopping mall.

My wife says she’s never going to the mall again.



If you know my wife, that’s a big deal.



This was her one day off.



I have full confidence that the Boise police are handling it. — Boise, Better (@BoiseBetter) October 25, 2021

The user shared screenshots of his conversation with his wife, saying that she was with around ten people in the storeroom. The user went on to share what her wife said, claiming that she would never come back to the mall due to the incident.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean expressed her thoughts on Twitter in the wake of the Idaho mall shooting on Monday.

My heart goes out to those who sheltered in place, those who were witness to this crime and those who had loved ones in the mall. I am deeply sorry for the pain and trauma you've experienced. — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) October 25, 2021

"My heart goes out to those who sheltered in place, those who were witness to this crime, and those who had loved ones in the mall. I am deeply sorry for the pain and trauma you've experienced." McLean said.

I want to thank the Boise Police Department and other first responders; you can came quickly and showed compassion to so many people who were scared at a really tough moment, and you did everything you could to keep people safe. — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) October 25, 2021

The Boise mayor went on to thank shopkeepers and others in the mall for taking care of the people present during the shooting. The mayor also expressed her gratitude to the police for showing compassion and keeping the people safe.

Those injured in today’s unthinkable shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall are in my prayers. The State of Idaho stands prepared to assist the Boise Police Department as they investigate the shooting. — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) October 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Idaho Governor Brad Little said in a statement that their state is prepared to help the Boise Police Department in investigating the Idaho mall shooting.

