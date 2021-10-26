A pair of game-worn Nike Air Ship shoes that Michael Jordan used during his rookie year was sold for $1.47 million at auction on Sunday.

The purchase shattered the previous record of $615,000 set by Jordan's shoes last year.

Game-Worn Sneakers of Michael Jordan

According to Yahoo Sports, Sotheby estimated that the shoes would go for between $1 million and $1.5 million, and they were indeed correct in their estimation after card collector Nick Fiorella put up the winning bid at $1.47M.

The record-breaking purchase happened during the Sotheby's Icons of Excellence & Haute Luxury auction in Las Vegas. The size 13 Nike Air Ship sneakers were worn by Michael Jordan in his fifth NBA game on November 1, 1984.

In his 33 minutes of action on the floor wearing the shoes, Michael Jordan had 17 points, five rebounds, and five assists. However, Jordan's team, the Chicago Bulls, lost to the Denver Nuggets, 129-113, at the time.

Michael Jordan's First Shoes Before Air Jordan 1s

Based on the report of ESPN, a photo-matching shows Michael Jordan could have worn the shoes earlier than that as well.

Sotheby noted that the sneakers were given by "His Airness" himself to Nuggets ball boy Tommie Tim III Lewis after the game, who kept them in "excellent" condition. The pair were signed by the six-time NBA champion, making it more valuable.

Bruce Kilgore designed the Nike Air Ship, which was the first basketball shoe worn by Jordan as a professional basketball player. They pre-date his signature Air Jordan line with Nike.

It has been reported that when Jordan entered the NBA, the Air Jordan 1s were not ready for him, so Nike supplied him with the Nike Air Ships.

Sotheby reported that some had "Air Jordan" on the heels and others had "Nike Air," but having the "Air" on both sneakers made the pair unusual.

The Hall of Famer's chosen Air Ship colorway, red, was reportedly too colorful and violated the NBA's uniform clause. Nike reportedly built an infamous ad over the decision.

Meanwhile, the sale was more than double that of the previous record-holder. The previous record was a pair of Air Jordan 1s that was sold at a Christie's auction last summer for a price of $615,000.

The shoes were worn by Michael Jordan during a preseason exhibition in Italy in 1985 when he shattered the backboard with a dunk. Even decades after, there was still a piece of glass in the sole of the left shoe.

The latest purchase was the most expensive sports shoe ever sold at an auction and the second-highest shoe to ever sell.

The number 1 on the list was the prototype of Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1 shoe, which he wore at the 2008 Grammy's. The shoes were sold for $1.8 million at a Sotheby's private sale this past April.

