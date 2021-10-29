A Florida dad has been charged for beating his 12-year-old son to death. Jason Godleski, 33, of Palm Bay, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and failure to report a death.

Police said they also intend to charge his girlfriend for the incident, Crime Online reported. Palm Bay Police Chief Nelson Moya said what they discovered was "horrifying."

On October 22, Godleski called the police and told them that his son, Noah Godleski, was dead inside the Palm Bay home. Police officers found the boy inside a laundry room with a considerable amount of trauma. Moya said the child appeared to have been dead for some time.

Florida Dad Beats His Son for 'Misbehaving'

Police had contacted Jason Godleski's girlfriend, Samarial Dubose, who was in Connecticut with her children. Dubose said Noah was placed in the laundry room on October 17 for "misbehaving" and remained there for several days, Orlando Sentinel reported.

Godleski's 30-year-old girlfriend told officers that she saw the Florida dad go into the laundry room and yell at the boy. She said she also heard sounds like Godleski "beating the victim severely."

Police said Godleski drove his girlfriend and the other children to Connecticut on October 20 "to give her a break" from the 12-year-old boy.

Police said Dubose will also be arrested on charges of aggravated manslaughter in the kid's death. They believed that she has been charged with and investigated for abusing the boy in the past, WESH News reported.

An arrest warrant for Dubose stated that she never returned to the room to check on the boy after she heard an altercation in the laundry room.

It further noted that Dubose suspected the kid was injured and "yet provided no well-being check or care."

According to Moya, there's evidence that Dubose was arrested for abusing Noah in 2013, and she was investigated for allegedly abusing him again in Massachusetts in 2018, along with an alleged incident last year.

In March 2020, a Brevard County School District teacher reported to the Department of Children and Family Services that she believed both Dubose and Godleski were abusing Noah. However, that investigation ended without any findings.

Police said Noah's biological mother also lives in Florida but has not been part of her kid's life for many years.

On October 26, Jason Godleski's mother told investigators that his son admitted to her what he had done. She said Godleski told her that he hit the boy "too hard" in the face and back of the head, and the kid could not form complete sentences a few days after the beating.

The suspect's mom also said her son insisted it was an accident and "there was no intent." Authorities said Godleski and Dubose had discussed bringing the boy to the hospital the next day if he wasn't walking.

The mom also told investigators that her son and his girlfriend talked about bringing the boy to a hospital but said they would do it the next day if he was not walking.

The suspect's mom also said the Florida dad gave the kid Benadryl to help him sleep and used the child's own hands to scratch his face so the wounds would appear self-inflicted.

Godleski's mother noted that his son told her that he and Dubose rehearsed the story they planned to narrate to the police.

Godleski and Dubose had also reportedly coached the other children on what to tell investigators. Moya said he was disgusted by this case, and as a father, he was angry.

